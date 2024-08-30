Answering the Call: Arthritis Research Canada Launches Arthritis Awareness Month Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - This September, join Arthritis Research Canada for Arthritis Awareness Month, a national campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the 100+ forms of arthritis that impact over 6 million Canadians. We are drawing attention to the many ways arthritis puts life on hold, and how our cutting-edge research answers the call by providing life-changing solutions.

Arthritis is the leading cause of work disability in Canada, affecting everything from employment and school, taking care of kids and family, sleep, mental health, physical activity, pursuing life goals, and so much more. Arthritis can also cause serious complications, like heart attacks, strokes, and blood clots. It is not a disease of the elderly; it can strike at any time, even in very young children.

At Arthritis Research Canada, we are committed to answering the call and providing solutions that make a real difference in the lives of people affected by arthritis. Our innovative, patient-centred research is focused on helping people overcome the challenges of their arthritis and live well.

Throughout September, join us to learn more about arthritis and to help spread awareness about this devasting disease:

, for insights on navigating school with arthritis, understanding lupus, osteoarthritis after sports injuries, and more. Attend the webinar for our latest Education Series episode: Lupus Under The Microscope . Arthritis Research Canada's scientists are using cutting-edge technology to drive lupus research. Join our Research Scientist, Dr. May Choi , for a free webinar and Q&A session on lupus and biomarkers on September 18 at 10 a.m. PT .





ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people impacted by arthritis through patient-centred research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada conducts arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with seven major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

