Ansell Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Protecting Clinicians and Patients Using Latex-free Gloves, and Its Market-leading Position

Ansell's solutions combine an ergonomic design and skin-friendly technology to shield surgeons' and clinicians' hands, their most valuable asset in delivering care, and supporting their overall quality of life.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan analyzed the medical gloves industry, and, based on its assessment results, recognizes Ansell with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award. The company provides advanced protection solutions to millions of workers worldwide. Ansell aims to provide reliable and innovative safety solutions through its expertise, innovative products, and advanced technology. Its comprehensive product portfolio and brands cover several segments in various industries, ranging from industrial to healthcare and life sciences. Ansell's organizational strength and vision center on providing personal protection equipment and education specifically designed to increase safety, security, and productivity, to protect individuals exposed to risks in the workplace.

Ansell connects deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with advanced technology to create cutting-edge solutions that protect workers and improve safety outcomes. It remains close to end-users to understand their problems and the dynamics of their work environments and to offer targeted, effective protection because duty performance may expose workers to safety risks. Ansell has aligned its commitments with the missions of Climate Group's RE100 and EP100 initiatives, demonstrating how its targets align with global climate ambitions.

Natalia Casanovas, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, noted, "Ansell established its patented Worker Experience Innovation (WEI) platform to support workplace safety. It develops a deep understanding of workers' day-to-day experiences and challenges, transforming the insights into new WEI technologies and product ideas, to support healthcare workers and patients during critical care task performance."

Ansell strives to enhance local communities through education and outreach across every geography it operates, to keep caregivers and patients informed on health and safety practices. Each time Ansell produces new safety solutions, it impacts the world in terms of distribution, market share, customer satisfaction, and philanthropy. Ansell's sterling reputation and customer-centric framework have led to its coveted preferred partner status. Ansell is well-positioned to drive the medical gloves space into its next growth phase, advancing polymer technology while capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

"Striving to remain one step ahead, Ansell maintains a proactive focus on solutions that care for people and the planet through sustainability and social projects aligned with international government regulations and requirements," added Utkarsha Soundankar, a Senior Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. With its forward-thinking solutions for personal protection and safety, well-earned reputation, and strong overall performance, Ansell earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in the medical gloves industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

