Another top-performing team of bankers move over to the broker side, joining Vine Group - Mortgage Alliance

Already successful as mortgage specialists, the trio wanted to expand on their entrepreneurial pursuits and offer more choice to their clients, especially in a lending environment that continues to make financing more difficult for Canadians.

"I believe that each family should have access to the best financial advice and mortgage options possible," says Goldy.

"I treat every client as my only client," says Jimmy.

"It's not about fulfilling a one-time request but looking at the bigger picture of how I can help clients optimize their finances in the best way for them," says Raja.

The goal for the trio and Vine Group's team as a whole is to redefine the client experience within the mortgage industry and offer the best possible advice always.

The trio looks to add over $400 million of mortgage volume for the year. In turn, this will work towards Vine Group's goal of funding over $3 billion in mortgages for 2022.

Named the #1 team in Canada with Mortgage Alliance for five consecutive years, Vine Group prides itself on being a trailblazing mortgage solutions provider made up of a team of highly experienced and professional mortgage agents.

With offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and soon to come in Saskatchewan, Vine Group – Mortgage Alliance has been leading the charge in redefining the mortgage experience for Canadians by hiring only the best of the best and leveraging technology to allow clients to enjoy a much more seamless and valuable journey towards homeownership.

