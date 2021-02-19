The "tested for pesticide residues" label means that none of the active ingredients of the chemical pesticides Bonduelle test for are found in concentrations higher than the allowable limit. Bonduelle works with accredited independent laboratories that use state-of-the-art instruments to make sure there are no quantifiable residues. These advanced tests are designed to detect the presence of over 300 different molecules, all so that consumers can enjoy healthy, tasty food. Since the process doesn't alter the vegetables in any way, the vegetables still have the same great taste and nutritional content.

A line that's as Bonduelle as can be

The new line is an integral part of Bonduelle's vision of sustainable agriculture and its ambition to bring the use of chemical inputs such as pesticides down to an absolute minimum to offer consumers tasty, healthy vegetables while protecting earth's natural resources.

Bonduelle applies the best agricultural practices and uses the most advanced technology to grow food in a way that's as sustainable as possible. The Group uses a range of natural solutions to replace chemical pesticides, such as parasitoids (insects that don't harm crops but keep harmful species from reproducing), trapping, mechanical weeding, and more.

Bonduelle also creates short distribution channels wherever possible by growing and processing its products near the markets where they're sold. And Bonduelle's Agronomic Charter, which establishes norms and risk prevention measures for every step of the process, from seed selection to harvesting, sets the standard for all Bonduelle producers and stakeholders.

"This new line of Arctic Gardens frozen vegetables is another option for consumers looking for healthy, natural foods, and who want to make sure they're eating vegetables that have been tested for pesticide residues. It's also the result of Bonduelle's commitment to sustainable agriculture and its efforts to use natural solutions to reduce the use of pesticides to an absolute minimum in order to promote healthy living through plant-based food.

Christian Malenfant, Vice President of Marketing, Bonduelle North America

About Bonduelle

Bonduelle is a family business founded in 1853 that's on a mission to become "the world reference in promoting healthy living through plant-based food." A focus on innovation and the pursuit of a long-term vision has led the Group to diversify its activities and the regions in which it operates. Its vegetables are grown on over 320,000 acres and sold in 100 countries under different brands, through different distribution channels, and across all technology platforms. With its unique agro-industry know-how and 54 industrial and small-scale farming sites, Bonduelle grows vegetables on the very best land, as close to consumers as can be.

