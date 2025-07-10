Another Gas Leak in Wheatley, ON Raises Alarm Over Ontario's Abandoned Wells

WHEATLEY, ON, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - In late June, emergency crews in Wheatley, Ontario were once again forced to evacuate downtown due to a hydrogen sulfide gas leak—the same toxic gas that caused a devastating 2021 explosion that levelled a local pub and displaced families for months.

The leak has reignited concerns over Ontario's approximately 27,000 legacy oil and gas wells, many of which were drilled before proper reporting was mandated in the early 1900s. With vague location data and improper sealing practices, these "ghost wells" remain an invisible threat beneath homes, businesses, and public infrastructure across the province.

During that cleanup, the 360 EEC team developed a worst-case response plan that included real-time gas detection, drone-based methane mapping, and detailed emergency zone modeling. They located and re-entered the leaking well, installed new casing, and sealed it permanently. Despite this work, the risk in Wheatley remains. That's because the explosion was triggered by gas from a deep source leaking into a shallow water-bearing aquifer, now contaminated with methane and hydrogen sulfide.

The aquifer acts as a pathway for gas to reach the surface. While one known source has been shut off, others may still be feeding gas into the system. And since the gas already in the aquifer can't be removed or treated, future leaks remain unpredictable. The best way to move forward is to manage and mitigate these risks before they turn into another explosion.

360 EEC is encouraging a province-wide push to locate, assess, and decommission abandoned wells before they become public safety emergencies. Ontario's current regulations place responsibility on landowners or municipalities, many of whom are unaware of the risks lurking underground.

"It's not an emergency because it's there; it's an emergency because of what could happen next," said Adam Derry, Director of Engineering at 360 EEC.

As Wheatley prepares to rebuild its downtown core, the incident highlights a growing need for awareness, planning, and investment in environmental due diligence—not just in Chatham-Kent, but across all of Ontario.

