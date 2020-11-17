Anonymous Donor Gives $120,000 to Boost Renascent Addiction Treatment

Donation Keeps Crucial Addiction Treatment Programs Accessible Throughout Pandemic

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - An anonymous donor has given $120,000 to Renascent, one of Ontario's leading addiction treatment providers, ensuring that programs and services remain accessible to Ontarians in need of support including intensive inpatient and outpatient programs, and access to community supports, particularly at this remarkably difficult time.

"Eighteen years ago, my son needed help and Renascent was there. They took him in, assessed his needs, and coordinated his care directly into detox. He then returned to Renascent's downtown centre for 28 days of addiction treatment. Renascent looked after everything. My son has been sober ever since. One of the reasons I strongly believe in Renascent and its programs is not only for their 50 year history, but because they offer comprehensive care that is evidence-based and anchored in 12-step facilitation. There are many people today struggling with addiction; it's a serious problem that we need to address successfully. Renascent does this, they are there for you — nobody is turned away." – Anonymous Donor

Suzanne Jaffe, President and Chair of Renascent Boards, acknowledges that Renascent relies on the generosity of its donors to continue the provision of essential treatment to hundreds of people who would otherwise not be able to access it. Gifts of this magnitude allow Renascent to provide treatment to hundreds of people who would otherwise not be able to access it. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Renascent has seen a higher number of calls from people wanting help addressing their mental health and addiction concerns.

Dr. Mark Weiss, Renascent's Medical Director, describes the impact of this gift: "Since beginning work at Renascent in Dec 2019, I find myself inspired by, and in awe of, the incredible care and compassion that Renascent staff bring to every client that enters its 'doorway'. I have seen firsthand how Renascent weaves kindness, wisdom, knowledge, the power of the therapeutic community, and connection to others into a therapeutic tapestry, that transforms addiction and suffering, to recovery, meaning, and love. Having worked in addiction medicine for 20 years, I find the work we do remarkable.

The current pandemic has created challenges to the provision of addiction treatment. The need for creative solutions to deliver programming to those in need is greater than ever before. It has been said that true compassion means not only feeling another's pain but also being moved to help relieve it. I am grateful for staff who go above and beyond every day, and for the additional financial resources provided by much needed private donations, that support equitable delivery of care to the most vulnerable, who could not otherwise afford a high level of addiction treatment." – Dr. Mark Weiss, B.Sc., M.D., MCFP (AM), Medical Director

Renascent is one of Ontario's largest and longest-standing addiction treatment providers, celebrating 50 years of leadership in addiction treatment. Founded in 1970, Renascent offers evidence-based, trauma-informed care that addresses substance addiction and concurrent mental health issues. The story and details of Renascent can be found at renascent.ca .

