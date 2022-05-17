Anonymous $11M gift to support and expand Neurofibromatosis research at the Krembil Brain Institute

The Elisabeth Raab Neurofibromatosis Clinic was established in 2015 at Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, part of University Health Network (UHN) and is the first, and remains the premier, clinic of its kind in Canada. It offers clinical care, clinical research and basic science research for adults living with Neurofibromatosis.

Overseen by Co-Directors Dr. Vera Bril and Dr. Gelareh Zadeh, the Clinic provides the multidisciplinary care required for Neurofibromatosis under one roof. As patients often have six to nine doctors depending on the complexity of their condition, UHN's breadth of specialists means the Clinic is a one-stop shop for most patients.

"Currently there is a shortage of medical and scientific experts in the Neurofibromatosis field," said Dr. Zadeh, who is Medical Director of Krembil Brain Institute, Head of Neurosurgery at UHN and a Senior Scientist with Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. "This gift, one of the largest single donations ever for Neurofibromatosis research, will be transformative in our approach to supporting collaborative research and discoveries for improving the outcome of patients. It is also providing us with a tremendous opportunity through establishing the Elisabeth Raab Early Career Research Chair in Neurofibromatosis to promote research and development excellence in Neurofibromatosis care."

"With this new investment, we will be able to further understand what happens in Neurofibromatosis tumors that start out benign and then become cancerous," adds Dr. Vera Bril, who is also a neurologist and Clinician Investigator with Toronto General Hospital Research Institute. "As current treatment options are limited, this research is essential to help identify more targets for therapeutic intervention."

"The generosity of this anonymous $11 million gift will enable further research to better understand this relatively rare condition and provides hope for adults living with Neurofibromatosis," said Louise Aspin, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of UHN Foundation.

