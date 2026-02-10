UHN Foundation's annual We Walk UHNITED presented by Rogers returns for a second year

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - UHN Foundation announced today the return of its second annual public fundraising event We Walk UHNITED, presented by Rogers Communications. The event will happen on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in downtown Toronto, with proceeds supporting research and innovation at University Health Network (UHN), Canada's #1 hospital.

The walk offers two accessible routes, one 5 km option and a shorter 2 km route, both departing from Toronto General Hospital. The walk will culminate in a celebration outside of Toronto General Hospital with delicious food, family-friendly entertainment and games, live performances and much more to celebrate Canada's #1 hospital and its impact in Toronto and beyond.

"Last year, our very first We Walk UHNITED showed us what is possible when a community comes together with purpose," said Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation. "Thousands of people across Toronto and beyond stepped forward to support the future of health care, and the impact was extraordinary. We are thrilled to build on last year's incredible momentum as we come together once again to support Canada's #1 hospital."

Canadian music legend Kardinal Offishall is We Walk UHNITED's official DJ and will be spinning in the celebration site before and after the walk. KiSS 92.5's Shem Parkinson and 680 NewsRadio's Eva Fragiskatos will host the event, while Maurie Sherman from KiSS 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show interviews people in the crowd. The event will be attended by patients and families, some of the world's top clinicians and researchers, UHN staff, and more.

Event participants can expect engaging activities, inspiring stories from patients and UHN staff, and opportunities to connect with others who share a passion for reimagining health care. Whether walking in honour of a loved one, to celebrate UHN's health care workers, or simply to support UHN's mission, We Walk UHNITED is a chance to make a tangible impact on Toronto, the country and the world.

To learn more about the event or to register, visit WeWalkUHNITED.ca

About UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), Canada's #1 hospital and the world's #1 publicly funded hospital, UHN Foundation raises funds for Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education. No one ever changed the world on their own: Donor support is critical to upholding the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for and changing the status quo of health care – helping to recruit and train the brightest medical minds from around the world, develop new treatments for disease, complete transformational capital projects, and advance bold medical research. UHNfoundation.ca

