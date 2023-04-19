ANNUAL REPORT AND MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR NOW AVAILABLE

WATERLOO, ON, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced that the management proxy circular in respect of its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders along with the company's annual report and annual information form for 2022 are available at www.definityfinancial.com and www.SEDAR.com.

"In the past year, our industry continued to experience dynamic shifts. Increasingly severe weather throughout the country, rising inflation, and volatility in capital markets all combined to create new hurdles for P&C insurers seeking to deliver for customers and shareholders," said Rowan Saunders, President and CEO of Definity. "Against this backdrop, Definity completed its first full year as a public company. I'm proud of the way we have continued to execute our strategy while delivering strong financial performance and, most importantly, delivering on our promise to customers."

Saunders continued: "Our financial performance in 2022 is a testament to our team's ability to successfully manage volatility in the insurance and capital markets, demonstrating our resilient business model. As we make progress to deliver on our objectives, we thoughtfully embed ESG priorities to provide positive outcomes in our business and communities."

Definity has announced that its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be invited to register to attend and participate in the meeting, which will be held via webcast.

Please refer to the 2023 Management Proxy Circular for more information.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.6 billion in gross written premiums in 2022 and over $2.3 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at December 31, 2022.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

For further information: Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Affairs, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]