Annual Report 2021: A year of acceleration for digital engineering leader Nagarro

EBITDA increased by €4.1 million from €66.2 million in 2020 to €70.3 million in 2021. EBIT increased by €1.2 million from €44.5 million in 2020 to €45.7 million in 2021. Net profit increased by €5.6 million to €30.0 million in 2021 against €24.4 million in 2020.

The annual report also carried results for Q4 2021. Notably, Q4 2021 revenues grew YoY by 48.7% over Q4 2020 and grew QoQ by 15.0% over Q3 2021.

Sandeep Anand, Managing Director, said, "Nagarro continues to benefit from the surge in demand for digital engineering services. At the same time, this rapid growth demonstrates the inherent resilience and agility of Nagarro's organizational design and culture."

Download Nagarro's 2021 Annual Report at https://annualreport.nagarro.com

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 15,000 people in 28 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

