Annual RCAF Foundation 13th Annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at Mount Pleasant Cemetery

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the public and media are invited to attend a Remembrance Day Ceremony at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto on November 11 at 10:40 a.m. to honour and remember those who have given their lives in all branches of the military while in the service of their country in times of war, conflict and peace.

The ceremony will take place at the steps of the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Mausoleum* near the monument dedicated to the most decorated war hero in the history of Canada, the British Empire and the Commonwealth of Nations, Lieutenant-Colonel/Wing Commander William Barker, V.C., D.S.O., M.C.

Senior Representatives of the RCAF will attend along with uniformed members of 16 Wing, Royal Canadian Air Cadets, and students from nearby schools. Weather permitting, at approximately 11:00 AM, the RCAF will undertake a flyby.

Canada has a strong and proud military heritage. On the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour, we stop and maintain silence for two minutes to think about our veterans, and those who never lived to be recognized as veterans.

We will remember them.

*Enter through the Yonge Street entrance of the Cemetery on the east side of Yonge Street just north of St. Clair Avenue. Follow the yellow line on the road to the Mausoleum.

Founded in 1826, the Mount Pleasant Group (MPG) is a not-for-profit provider of cemetery, funeral and cremation services to people and families across the GTA. MPG currently operates 10 non-denominational, non-sectarian cemeteries (including the landmark Mount Pleasant Cemetery and Toronto Necropolis), as well as 9 funeral centres and 4 cremation centres. For more information: www.mountpleasantgroup.com

The RCAF Foundation is a Canadian charity whose mission is to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities. rcaffoundation.ca

