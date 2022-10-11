Annual Competition: The Cancer Research Society Awards 5 New Scholarships for the Next Generation of Scientists

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Cancer Research Society (CRS) has awarded 5 new Scholarships for the Next Generation of Scientists (SNGS) totalling $850,000 as part of its annual competition. These scholarships are awarded to some of the most promising researchers in Canada as a means of supporting future generations so that they are able to dedicate their scientific careers to cancer research. The CRS is the only Canadian organization to offer such a scholarship.

As part of its annual SNGS program, the CRS receives applications from researchers across Canada who are completing postdoctoral studies and seeking a three-year, $170,000 scholarship to launch their career as an independent researcher. The financial support is awarded through a rigorous selection process conducted via peer evaluation committee which this year were composed of researchers and clinicians who generously volunteered their time.

"Since 2013, the Cancer Research Society has been proudly offering scholarships to researchers starting their careers in cancer research. It is another illustration of the impact we have on Canada's research ecosystem."

–Manon Pepin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cancer Research Society

Discover the innovative research projects that received a scholarship by clicking here.

In addition to these 5 new scholarships, the CRS recently announced the results of its annual research grant competition; awarding 90 new grants to outsmart cancer, for a total of $10.8 million. These investments are in addition to ongoing research projects for various types of cancer in partnership with other organizations. The CRS is grateful to the donors and partners who have made awarding these grants and scholarships possible, year after year, for over 75 years.

About the Cancer Research Society

Founded in 1945, the Cancer Research Society is one of the only Canadian organizations exclusively dedicated to research against all types of cancer. Since its inception, the Society has supported thousands of researchers who have made significant advances in cancer prevention, detection and treatment. Thanks to the generosity of partners and donors throughout Canada, the Society has distributed over $363 million in research grants and scholarships since its creation.

CancerResearchSociety.ca

SOURCE Cancer Research Society

For further information: Catherine Paquette, Manager, Communications and Media Relations, Cancer Research Society, 514 318-4075, [email protected]