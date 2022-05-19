Annual Christian Music Festival Returning to Nathan Phillips Square Following Pandemic

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Following a long two-year unprecedented hiatus due to the global pandemic, the eagerly anticipated Christian Music Festival will be returning to downtown Toronto's iconic Nathan Phillips Square. The festival will take place on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is scheduled to feature a packed lineup of artists and musicians from across Canada to celebrate faith, freedom, and cultural diversity throughout the community.

With admissions to the all-ages music festival entirely free, community members are encouraged to bring their family, friends, and Bible study groups to enjoy music, dance, and connect with others in a safe and uplifting atmosphere. The festival will also host a group prayer calling for peace to the Ukraine and Russia, healing to the Indigenous communities across Canada, and prosperity for all.

When asked what this music festival means for the larger Toronto community, organizers of the event Jay and Molly Banerjei stated, "we are very excited to be bringing this musical event back to the people of Toronto after the pandemic along with our generous partners and sponsors. Each year the event attracts people from across the province, country, and border to increase local tourism and generate optimism throughout the city. We view this event as a way our nation can begin moving forward as a united front once again."

For more information related to the event, please visit www.christianmusicfestival.org.

