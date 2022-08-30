ANNOUNCING THE FIRST EVER SUPPLY CHAIN WEEK IN BC

Presented by Supply Chain Canada BC Institute

September 12-16 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - It is official! The BC Government has proclaimed the first ever "Supply Chain Week" in BC! This week is dedicated to honoring the critical work of supply chain professionals and to recognizing the resilience of the supply chain industry and its professionals in delivering essential goods and services across BC.

On behalf of Supply Chain Canada BC Institute Board of Directors and the Leadership Series (LDS) Committee, we are inviting you to join our first BC Supply Chain Week virtual conference being held from 12:00pm-1:00pm on Monday, September 12 and Wednesday, September 14 and 11:30am to 12:30pm on Thursday, September 15 and Friday, September 16.

Each day, over 200,000 supply chain professionals in BC enable the smooth flow of goods and services – including those essential to BC's residents – supporting the health of British Columbians and helping to improve the standard of living for people in BC. They support over 500,000 businesses, and are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness, and driving economic growth in BC.

BC Supply Chain Week will share knowledge and recognize and honor the exceptional achievements of supply chain's unsung heroes who faced unprecedented challenges over the past few years working to keep BC's supply chains moving.

"We are proud to recognize our Supply Management profession in all its facets and celebrate those professionals who help make their organizations successful through their dedication, skills, and tenacity," - Wende Kinch, President & CEO, Supply Chain Canada, BC Institute.

"I am so appreciative of everyone who supports and sponsors this BC Supply Chain Week event. We together are making history in BC for supply chain professionals." - Dot Zhang, Board of Director and the LDS Committee Lead.

The event series will focus on five major themes: "Reflection & Agility", "Recovery", "Recognition", "Responsibility", and "Reconciliation". Anyone interested is welcome to attend this virtual event.

For FREE event registration, please RSVP via

https://bcportal.supplychaincanada.com/mpower/event/loadevent.action?e=401

Any questions please email us or visit our website for event details.

For 100 years, Supply Chain Canada has been the country's largest association for supply chain professionals. We provide leadership to the Canadian supply chain community, provide value to our members, and advance the profession. Contact us to learn more.

SOURCE Supply Chain Canada BC Institute

For further information: Supply Chain Canada BC Institute Media Contact: 604 540-4494, Email: [email protected], Website: https://www.supplychaincanada.com/events