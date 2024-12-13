Announcing the 2024 GOG Award Winners!

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Galeries Ontario / Ontario Galleries (GOG) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 GOG Awards! This year's awards ceremony on Tuesday December 3rd marked the 47th edition of the awards, which recognize outstanding achievement, artistic merit, and excellence across Ontario's public art gallery sector.

Congratulations to all of this year's recipients and nominees! A full list of contributors can be seen on the GOG Awards website .

GOG logo (CNW Group/Galeries Ontario / Ontario Galleries)

2024 GOG AWARD WINNERS

Exhibition Awards:

Budget over $50,000:

Shelley Niro: 500 Year Itch

Art Gallery of Hamilton

Budget over $20,000 Thematic:

Nii Ndahlohke / I Work

Art Windsor-Essex

Budget over $20,000 Monographic:

Caroline Monnet: Pizandawatc / The One Who Listens / Celui qui écoute

Art Museum at the University of Toronto

Under $20,000 Monographic:

Sila / Siya / Ako - Julius Poncelet Manapul

A Space Gallery

Budget under $10,000:

Continuous Memory: Max Lupo & José Andrés Mora

Latcham Art Centre

Innovation in a Collection-Based Exhibition:

Woodland Boogie Woogie 6

Varley Art Gallery of Markham

First Exhibition in a Public Art Gallery:

Seasons of the Sun

Carleton University Art Gallery

Exhibition Design and Installation:

Parastoo Anoushahpour, Faraz Anoushahpour, Ryan Ferko: Lover's Wind

Mercer Union

Public Program Award:

Anikoobijiganag: Thunder Bay Beading Symposium

Thunder Bay Art Gallery

Education Award:

Visiting with Morrisseau

Carleton University Art Gallery

Major Curatorial Writing: Melissa Bennett

Curatorial Writing: Bonnie Devine

Short Curatorial Writing: Analays Álvarez Hernández

Art Writing: Emelie Chhangur & Anne Riley

Art Publication: Shelley Niro: 500 Year Itch

Art Book Design:

Mark Bennett

Markham Public Art and Varley Art Gallery of Markham

Catalogue Design:

Clément Wibaut

Carleton University Art Gallery

Other Publication Design:

K. Verlag, Wolfgang Hückel, Katharina Tauer

Agnes Etherington Art Centre

Digital Project Design:

Moment Factory

Art Windsor-Essex

Changemaker BIPOC Award: Vicky Moufawad-Paul

Lifetime Achievement: Sharon Godwin

Colleague of the Year: Cydna Mercer

Volunteer Award: Kat Pasquach

Key Partnership Award: Inuit Art Foundation with Onsite Gallery at OCAD U

Galeries Ontario / Ontario Galleries (GOG) has a 50 year history as an arts service organization (ASO) which represents over 260 members—public art galleries, museums, artist-run-centres, and arts organizations. Over 40 years, its annual award program has been defining the standards of excellence for the visual arts in Canada.

Our Annual Awards are made possible by the contributions of our 2024 Sponsors and Partners:

SOURCE Galeries Ontario / Ontario Galleries

Galeries Ontario / Ontario Galleries (GOG), e: [email protected], w: galeries-ontario-galleries.ca