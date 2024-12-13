Announcing the 2024 GOG Award Winners!

News provided byGaleries Ontario / Ontario Galleries
Dec 13, 2024, 10:04 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Galeries Ontario / Ontario Galleries (GOG) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 GOG Awards! This year's awards ceremony on Tuesday December 3rd marked the 47th edition of the awards, which recognize outstanding achievement, artistic merit, and excellence across Ontario's public art gallery sector.
Congratulations to all of this year's recipients and nominees! A full list of contributors can be seen on the GOG Awards website.
2024 GOG AWARD WINNERS
Exhibition Awards:
Budget over $50,000:
Shelley Niro: 500 Year Itch
Art Gallery of Hamilton
Budget over $20,000 Thematic:
Nii Ndahlohke / I Work
Art Windsor-Essex
Budget over $20,000 Monographic:
Caroline Monnet: Pizandawatc / The One Who Listens / Celui qui écoute
Art Museum at the University of Toronto
Under $20,000 Monographic:
Sila / Siya / Ako - Julius Poncelet Manapul
A Space Gallery
Budget under $10,000:
Continuous Memory: Max Lupo & José Andrés Mora
Latcham Art Centre
Innovation in a Collection-Based Exhibition:
Woodland Boogie Woogie 6
Varley Art Gallery of Markham
First Exhibition in a Public Art Gallery:
Seasons of the Sun
Carleton University Art Gallery
Exhibition Design and Installation:
Parastoo Anoushahpour, Faraz Anoushahpour, Ryan Ferko: Lover's Wind
Mercer Union
Public Program Award:
Anikoobijiganag: Thunder Bay Beading Symposium
Thunder Bay Art Gallery
Education Award:
Visiting with Morrisseau
Carleton University Art Gallery
Major Curatorial Writing: Melissa Bennett
Curatorial Writing: Bonnie Devine
Short Curatorial Writing: Analays Álvarez Hernández
Art Writing: Emelie Chhangur & Anne Riley
Art Publication: Shelley Niro: 500 Year Itch
Art Book Design:
Mark Bennett
Markham Public Art and Varley Art Gallery of Markham
Catalogue Design:
Clément Wibaut
Carleton University Art Gallery
Other Publication Design:
K. Verlag, Wolfgang Hückel, Katharina Tauer
Agnes Etherington Art Centre
Digital Project Design:
Moment Factory
Art Windsor-Essex
Changemaker BIPOC Award: Vicky Moufawad-Paul
Lifetime Achievement: Sharon Godwin
Colleague of the Year: Cydna Mercer
Volunteer Award: Kat Pasquach
Key Partnership Award: Inuit Art Foundation with Onsite Gallery at OCAD U
Galeries Ontario / Ontario Galleries (GOG) has a 50 year history as an arts service organization (ASO) which represents over 260 members—public art galleries, museums, artist-run-centres, and arts organizations. Over 40 years, its annual award program has been defining the standards of excellence for the visual arts in Canada.
Our Annual Awards are made possible by the contributions of our 2024 Sponsors and Partners:
SOURCE Galeries Ontario / Ontario Galleries
Galeries Ontario / Ontario Galleries (GOG), e: [email protected], w: galeries-ontario-galleries.ca
Share this article