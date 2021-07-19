TORONTO , July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Terri O'Brien has been selected as the CEO for the Canadian insurance industry's first corporation dedicated to eliminating insurance crime: Équité Association.

Terri joined Équité in April 2021, bringing over 25 years' experience in financial services, including all facets of risk management, fraud, treasury and capital markets, leadership and growth strategies. Prior to Équité, Terri was Chief Risk Officer (CRO) at Pace Credit Union, CRO at Interac Corp., and held senior executive roles at TD Bank, including VP responsible for TD's North American anti-fraud strategy. An astute and innovative leader, Terri integrates risk practices into strategic planning and governance. Her leadership focuses on communication, transparency and coaching, supporting both institutional and personal growth within her teams.

Insurance fraud is a serious matter and one that has become more pervasive and emboldened through technology and digitalization. Équité strives to detect and prevent insurance crime in support of all insurers in Canada through the use of advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Équité is the new entity that has been created by the insurance industry to integrate the cross-insurer data analytics company CANATICS and the Investigative Services Division (ISD) of the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). Previous industry press release can be found here: https://www.canadianunderwriter.ca/associations/industry-to-see-single-entity-for-anti-fraud-services-1004173493/

Jason Storah, Board Chair, Équité Association, and CEO, Aviva Canada Inc. said "Insurance fraud is a very real and increasingly sophisticated problem for consumers, insurers, law enforcement and government. Équité is a single, unified, industry-wide organization that will proactively tackle it using world-class analytics and investigative techniques along with transparency on the outcomes that we believe are in everyone's best interests if we're going to make progress in the fight against insurance fraud".

Terri O'Brien and the new leadership team and Board are focused on building a strong culture of "members first" through open communication, effective action, and collaboration in insurance crimes.

About Équité Association

A new company, in its inaugural year, Équité was founded by the insurance industry to integrate the cross-insurer data analytics operations from CANATICS and the Investigative Services Division (ISD) of the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). Équité is a 21st century company, operating as an independent, not-for-profit organization, to expand the reach and impact of both founding teams while augmenting data, technology, and investigations, to serve as a centre point for insurance crime across all insurers in Canada. Équité aims to offer a global standard in successfully combatting insurance crime. Our services are available to all insurance companies. They gain access to fraud prevention, investigative solutions and a cross-insurer intelligence sharing hub. By participating in the products and services of Équité, insurers are invested in diminishing crime in Canada, and protecting all Canadians against exploitation.

