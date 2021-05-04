Announcing New Perrier Energize: Perrier's First Carbonated Energy Drink Gives a Natural Boost to Fuel Your Body and Mind

Canadians seeking an energy boost in their day now have a delicious, refreshing, and lower sugar option

NORTH YORK, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Summer is approaching, and for Canadians, warmer weather and longer days, means more time outdoors, workouts, and relaxing in the sunshine. Add in the demands of all-day virtual office meetings and online schooling, and it can be challenging to keep energy levels high throughout the day. To keep Canadians bubbling with energy, iconic premium sparkling water brand Perrier is launching Perrier Energize: the company's first-ever carbonated energy drink. Perrier Energize is refreshing, organic and provides about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee to give Canadians a boost of energy any time of day: morning, noon or evening.

New Perrier Energize is available 330ml cans and can be found in three delicious flavours: pomegranate, tangerine and grapefruit (CNW Group/Perrier Canada)

Perrier recently conducted a Perrier Energy Attitudes Survey* to tap into Canadians' feelings towards energy levels and energy drinks and found that 83% of Canadians want a boost of energy at some point throughout the day. These Canadians also want to feel good about where the energy source comes from and what they put into their bodies. In fact, half of Canadians surveyed wish that they had healthier options in beverages that deliver the energy they need. The Perrier Energy Attitudes Survey also found that:

31% of Canadian energy drink consumers name ingredient quality as an important consideration when purchasing energy drinks, with 48% among this group noting that sugar content is an important consideration.

37% of Canadians say that no artificial ingredients would make them more inclined to purchase an energy drink.

Many Canadians also said that low sugar content (48%), low calories (36%) and refreshing taste (45%) would positively impact their purchasing decision.



Organically Refreshing

Perrier Energize is plant-based and powered by caffeine extracted from organic green coffee beans and an organic infusion of Yerba Mate for a refreshing, delicious flavour that keeps you moving any time of the day. It also offers competitive caffeine levels to many traditional energy drinks.

"Canadians have told us that they want a refreshing solution to give them energy, without compromising on taste and nutritious value," says Lina Benkhaldoun, Marketing Director at Perrier Canada. "Perrier Energize delivers an innovative option to have as a mid-day day boost or after a workout. Perrier Energize will keep you going, while feeling good about what you're putting into your body."

Perrier Energize is available across Canada in three delicious flavours: Pomegranate, Grapefruit and Tangerine. Each 330ml can has only 35 calories and 7 g of sugar – five times less than popular traditional offerings and ideal for the 48% of Canadians who look for low sugar content in their energy drinks.

For more information about Perrier Energize, please visit: perrier.ca

About Perrier

Perrier Sparkling Natural Spring Water, which dates back millions of years, was first widely imported to Canada in 1979. It comes from a source in the south of France. Located near the small village of Vergeze, in Provence, the spring's unique balance of minerals and light effervescence provides its distinctively fresh, clean taste. It is this singular blend of gasses and minerals which have made Perrier the world's most requested carbonated spring water. For further information, please visit www.perrier.ca/.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, PERRIER® is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2022. The Perrier Energize can is fully recyclable and made with 55% recycled aluminum. For more information about Perrier's commitments please visit https://www.perrier.com/ourcommitments.



* ABOUT THE NESTLÉ PERRIER ENERGY ATTITUDES CONSUMER SURVEY: From March 15-17, 2021 an online survey was conducted among 1,549 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.49 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

SOURCE Perrier Canada

For further information: Jordan Blumberg, [email protected], 416 366 7735 x 0243