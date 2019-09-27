Announcing new partnership between TRIMIT and Qixas Group

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - TRIMIT and Qixas Group are proud to announce a new business partnership. The partnership enables Qixas Group to deliver TRIMIT, the market leading business solution for fashion and furniture businesses, to the Canadian and U.S. markets.

Qixas Group is a software manufacturer and supplier located in Toronto, Canada. Qixas Group are experts on Microsoft Dynamics NAV / Business Central and CRM. TRIMIT is the front runner in providing companies with industry-specific business software. TRIMITs solutions seamlessly combine PDM, ERP, and e-commerce in a single, powerful industry solution based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

"We are excited to get to work with Qixas Group and the opportunity to expand TRIMIT to the Canadian market. This partnership entails a closely working relationship where together through shared experience, we will bring the best Microsoft-based furniture and fashion software to customers in Canada" said Troels Rasmussen, Head of sales at TRIMIT.

"Our values and mindset have excellent synergies and our widespread experience aligns with the TRIMIT vertical solution offering. We are looking forward to a great partnership." - Floyd Chan, President & CEO, Qixas Group

Moving forward, Qixas Group are perfectly equipped to help furniture and fashion companies. Together as partners, we help companies that work with product variants by automating and streamlining processes, achieve supply chain visibility, as well as improve collaboration across the entire business.

