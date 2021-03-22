Announcing Launch of Justice Fund Toronto

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - We are proud to publicly launch Justice Fund Toronto, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting communities in conflict with the law.

Incubated by 40 Foundation, the private foundation of October's Very Own (OVO) co-founder, Noah "40" Shebib," the Justice Fund is dedicated to the social and economic wellbeing of communities within the GTA.



"40 Foundation is excited and grateful that the Justice Fund has been able to continue the work initiated at the Foundation," said Noah "40" Shebib, Co-Founder of 40 Foundation and October's Very Own (OVO). "Since 2019, the Foundation has been supportive of this project because we believe in it. We're happy and honoured to have invested in it and collaborated with various stakeholders to bring this vitally important project to life."



"Violence in Toronto continues to be an increasing public health crisis, and youth who experience poverty are impacted more by this violence than any other demographic," said Justice Fund CEO, Yonis Hassan. "It's my privilege to be leading our team as we roll out several initiatives over the next few months in support of communities in conflict with the law."



"I'm honoured to be joining Justice Fund as Founding Board Chair. As violence in Toronto continues to increase and is exacerbated by growing inequity, it is vital that we create new approaches to building inclusive economies that fight violence and inequality" said Abigail Slater.

Justice Fund is committed to building safer communities by providing flexible, long-term support and advocacy to communities in conflict with the law, and to the community groups that serve them.

About Justice Fund Toronto

Justice Fund Toronto is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting communities in conflict with the law through three strategic priorities; supporting community-led initiatives, reforming philanthropy and creating a cultural centre in the heart of downtown Toronto. Justice Fund grew out of a project incubated at 40 Foundation, the private foundation of Noah '40' Shebib and Co-Founder of October's Very Own.

