Announcing a Job Fair in Conjunction with World Autism Day*

A Unique Opportunity to Link Employers & Autistic Recruits

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Karma Job Fair announces a 2-day opportunity for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to gain experience and find employment at The Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts,10268 Yonge St, Richmond Hill. Opportunities are still available for GTA-located sponsors, employers, agencies and ASD employment candidates to participate by contacting shawn@karmacountrycamp.com or online at https://www.karmajobfair.com/

To provide maximum opportunity for success, the job fair is divided into two days.

Day 1 ( March 22 ) will provide candidates a unique opportunity to network with specialized agencies who will help prepare them by providing FREE coaching on topics including resume building, self-awareness and interview preparation skills.

will provide candidates a unique opportunity to network with specialized agencies who will help prepare them by providing FREE coaching on topics including resume building, self-awareness and interview preparation skills. Day 2 ( March 29 ) is the actual job fair where the recruits can use their newly attained knowledge and confidence to interview for actual jobs made available by on-site hiring managers from various corporations.

Presented by Karma Charities, a Canadian charitable association, all proceeds from this event will go directly to the Karma Camper Scholarship https://www.karmacountrycamp.com/camper-scholarship-fund. Karma Charity Managing Director & Cofounder Shawn Kendal is eager to see tangible outcomes from the Karma Job Fair. "We recognize the incredible talents and skills people on the autism spectrum offer." Continues Kendal, "This job fair is an opportunity to decrease the staggering unemployment rates for people with autism while supporting corporations who understand the benefits this group can provide their employers."

In today's marketplace, companies are seeking advantages and opportunities to provide employment to persons with disabilities. Employees on the ASD spectrum can often provide skill sets that are unique to their population including intense focus, enormous creativity and excellent memory. This often leads to creative advantages, productivity gains and quality improvement successes for their employer.

*World Autism Awareness day – April 2, 2020

Karma Charity is a Registered Charity #732705314

For further information: Shawn Kendal, Managing Director, 416-200-6713, shawn@karmacountrycamp.com