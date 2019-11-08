Announcing a Class Action Settlement Involving Current or Former Owners or Lessees of Certain Mazda, Subaru, Saab, Lexus, Scion and Toyota Vehicles

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -- The following statement is being issued by Epiq Class Action Services, which is acting as the court-appointed settlement notice and claims administrator, regarding three class actions that have been certified for settlement purposes in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Stevenson et al. v. Mazda Canada Inc. et al., CV-18-607848-CP and McIntosh v. Takata Corporation et al., CV-16-543833-CP and in the Quebec Superior Court, District of Montreal in E. Vitoratos and A. Frey v. Takata Corporation et al., Court File No.: 500-06-000723-144.

Who is affected?

There are proposed settlements of class action lawsuits that were filed in Ontario and Quebec against Mazda, Subaru and Toyota concerning certain purchased or leased Mazda, Subaru, Saab, Lexus, Scion and Toyota vehicles distributed for sale or lease in Canada (collectively referred to in this press release as "Subject Vehicles"). A full list of the Subject Vehicles can be found at www.autoairbagsettlement.ca, which will be operational shortly. The settlements do not involve claims of personal injury, wrongful death or actual physical property damage to any property arising from an accident involving a Subject Vehicle. Mazda, Subaru and Toyota deny all allegations of wrongdoing and the Courts have not made any determinations on the merits of the cases.

What about the approval hearings?

The Courts will hold settlement and counsel fees approval hearings for all three settlements in Toronto on February 11, 2020 at 10:00 am and in Montreal on February 17, 2020 at 9:00 am.

What is the settlement relief?

Outreach Program: The proposed settlements provide outreach programs with the goal of increasing Takata recall remedy completion rates among customers of the three automakers through traditional and non-traditional means.

Customer Support Program : The proposed settlements provide prospective coverage for repairs and adjustments (including parts and labor) needed to correct defects, if any, in materials or workmanship of Takata phase stabilized ammonium nitrate ("PSAN") inflators contained in the driver or passenger front airbag modules or any replacement inflators installed as part of the recall remedy, subject to the terms and conditions of each agreement.

Out-of-Pocket Claims Reimbursement Program: The settlements reimburse class members for certain reasonable out-of-pocket expenses that were not otherwise reimbursed and that were necessarily incurred and/or directly associated with the performance of the Takata recall remedy, subject to certain terms and conditions. To be eligible for reimbursement, class members must submit a timely and fully completed claim form(s) with supporting documentation by certain deadlines.

What are my options?

If the settlement(s) is/are approved, and class members do nothing , they will remain in the class(es) and be eligible to receive the benefits of the settlement(s), but will not be able to sue Mazda, Subaru and/or Toyota.

Class members have the right to appear in court(s) to object to the proposed settlements.

Class members can exclude themselves from the class action(s) by January 17, 2020 . If they do so, class members will not get any settlement benefits, but maintain the right to sue Mazda, Subaru and/or Toyota about the issues in the lawsuits.

The full length notices describing how to obtain settlement relief and object to the settlements, or exclude oneself are available at www.autoairbagsettlement.ca.

For more information or to obtain a claim form(s), call 1-833-430-7539 or visit www.autoairbagsettlement.ca.

SOURCE Ontario Superior Court of Justice and Superior Court of Quebec

For further information: Jay Strosberg, Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP, 519-561-6296, or Sabrina Lombardi, McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP, 519-667-2645, https://www.autoairbagsettlement.ca

