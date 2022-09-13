PIEDMONT, QC, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Goldflare Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") wishes to confirm the re-election of all members of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting held on August 30, 2022. The five board members received votes in favor of their re-election in a proportion varying from 99.27% to 99.30%. A total of 15.1% of the 78,676,383 outstanding shares have been voted.

"The members of the Board of Directors wish to thank all shareholders for the results of our 2022 Annual General Meeting, which clearly demonstrate their confidence in the direction, management and future of the company. This renewed vote of confidence combined with the promising projects underway consolidates the foundations of the company, which has big endeavors for 2022-2023. We are finalizing the implementation of a major 51-hole shallow drilling program, scheduled until mid-October, covering the Condor, Ranger, Destorbelle and Aiguebelle-Goldfields properties. All of these properties surround Iamgold's new Fayolle open-pit project," said Ghislain Morin, President and CEO of Goldflare Exploration.

SOURCE Goldflare Exploration Inc.

For further information: Ghislain Morin, CEO, 819-354-9439, [email protected]; Serge Roy, Chairman of the Board, 819-856-8435, [email protected]