Announcement of Proposed Settlement in Aveeno Active Naturals Products Class Action in Canada

NOTICE OF AUTHORIZATION OF A NATIONAL CLASS ACTION AND SETTLEMENT AUTHORIZED BY THE SUPERIOR COURT OF QUÉBEC

If you purchased an Aveeno product with "Active Naturals" on its label, you may be a member of a class action. Pour un avis en Français, visitez-le www.aveenoactivenaturalssettlement.ca

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Consumer Law Group INC. announces a proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit about the marketing and sale of Aveeno Active Naturals Products in Canada. The Class Representative alleges that the advertisements and representations made by Johnson & Johnson Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies Inc. (the "Defendants") related to the Aveeno Active Naturals Products misrepresent to consumers that their ingredients are natural. The Defendants deny any wrongdoing, and no court has concluded that there was any wrongdoing.

Am I a Class Member?

You are a class member if you bought at least one of the eligible Aveeno Active Naturals Products within Canada at any time on or before September 28, 2021. However, (i) those who purchased Aveeno Active Naturals Products for purpose of resale; (ii) those with claims for bodily injuries arising from the use of Aveeno Active Naturals Products; (iii) those who are related to the Defendants (such as their current or former officers, directors and employees or members of their immediate families); and (v) the Judge to whom the class action is assigned and any members of his immediate family, are excluded from the class. More information about the Aveeno Active Naturals Products involved in the settlement is available at www.aveenoactivenaturalssettlement.ca or by calling +1-855-680-0660.

What Can I Get from the Settlement?

A fund of US$ 675,000.00 converted into Canadian dollars (the "Settlement Fund") will be created to pay class members for a portion of the cost of the Aveeno Active Naturals Products they purchased, for notice and claim administration costs, Class Counsel's fees and expenses and escrow charges and taxes related to the Settlement Fund. The Defendants will also make changes to the labelling of the Aveeno Active Naturals Products. After the Settlement Agreement is approved by the Court, class members may submit a properly completed claim form to be eligible to receive a cash refund of up to CA$ 3.15 for each eligible Aveeno Active Naturals Product purchased, up to 20 products per household, without any proof of purchase.

These awards may be subject to a pro rata adjustment, upward (up to a maximum of CA$126 per household) or downward, depending on the number of claims approved. A detailed notice and copies of the claim form are available at www.aveenoactivenaturalssettlement.ca or by calling +1-855-680-0660.

What are my Options?

If you are in agreement with the proposed settlement, you have nothing to do at this time. After the Settlement Agreement is approved, if you wish to make a claim, you MUST submit a claim form by March 11, 2022 . You can complete a claim form online at www.aveenoactivenaturalssettlement.ca or you can obtain a claim form in electronic or paper format from the Settlement Administrator or from Class Counsel.



If you do not wish to participate in the settlement, you may exclude yourself from the class (opt out) by January 3, 2022 , if you exclude yourself, you cannot get money from this settlement if it is approved.



You may also object to the settlement and the Court will consider your views. Your objection must be timely, in writing and you must provide evidence of your membership in the class. Please note that the Court cannot change the terms of the settlement.

The Court will hold a hearing on February 2, 2022, at 9:30 A.M. in room 16.02 at the Montreal Courthouse located at 1 Notre-Dame St. East, Montreal, Quebec. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether the settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate and whether to approve Class Counsel's fees and expenses. You may attend the hearing, and you may hire your own lawyer, but you are not required to do either. The Court will consider timely written objections and will listen to people who have made a prior written request to speak at the hearing. After the hearing, the Court will determine whether to approve the settlement.

What if I Have Questions?

This notice is a summary. A detailed notice, as well as the Settlement Agreement and other relevant documents can be found online at www.aveenoactivenaturalssettlement.ca. For more information, you may call or write to the Settlement Administrator at +1-855-680-0660 or [email protected] or Class Counsel (Attn: Jeff Orenstein) at 514-266-7863 ext. 2 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Doulas S. Clauson

Director, Communications

(215) 563-4116

SOURCE Consumer Law Group Inc.

