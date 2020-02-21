Announcement - Commissioners launch joint investigation into Clearview AI amid growing concerns over use of facial recognition technology

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The privacy protection authorities for Canada, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta announced today they will jointly investigate Clearview AI and its use of facial recognition technology.

The investigation will be undertaken by:

The investigation was initiated in the wake of numerous media reports that have raised questions and concerns about whether the company is collecting and using personal information without consent.

Media reports have stated that Clearview AI is using its technology to collect images and make facial recognition available to law enforcement for the purposes of identifying individuals. The company has also claimed to be providing its services to financial institutions.

The four privacy regulators will examine whether the organization's practices are in compliance with Canadian privacy legislation.

Privacy regulators in every province and territory have also agreed to work together to develop guidance for organizations – including law enforcement – on the use of biometric technology, including facial recognition.

As this is an active investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

SOURCE Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.priv.gc.ca

