Announcement by the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Aqua Forum applauds the decision by the Governments of Canada and Quebec to invest in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec in addition to prioritizing municipal water infrastructure.

In a joint statement yesterday, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, and Quebec's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Andrée Laforest, announced investments of more than $637.8 million that will enable the completion of nearly 300 municipal projects in infrastructure related to drinking water supply and sustainable water management.

"Once again, we welcome the willingness of the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec to invest in projects related to safe water management," said François de Gaspé Beaubien, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aqua Forum." Aqua Forum shares the same ambitions as the Governments of Ottawa and Quebec: to better equip municipalities for improved management of their water resources," he added.

Aqua Forum is currently conducting consultations with local experts and stakeholders, including municipalities, to develop the best possible collaboration for the realization of projects to ensure clean, safe and healthy drinking water sources in Quebec as well as throughout Canada.

ABOUT AQUA FORUM

Through its flagship of the Aqua Hacking Challenge, Aqua Forum takes an innovative approach by engaging young tech entrepreneurs across Canada to find solutions to some of the country's most pressing water challenges that impact the health of Canadians, our communities and our economy. AquaHacking was founded in 2012 through the de Gaspé Beaubien Foundation, and is powered by the Royal Bank of Canada as part of its #TechforNature initiative and is sponsored by OVIVO as well as several other partners in the private, public and non-profit sectors. The Challenge engage young entrepreneurs from across Canada to develop innovative technological solutions to water management problems through the creation of start-ups. To date, 22 start-ups have been created and more than eight challenges have been completed, including the St. Lawrence River Challenge (2016) and the Great Lakes Challenge (2019).

Aqua Forum is also launching a national Water Startup Fund that would match start-up companies specializing in water management with municipalities struggling with water issues. The fund would support technological tools to solve the water problems encountered by municipalities.

https://aquahacking.com

