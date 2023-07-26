Annapolis Cider Company's Earl Blue takes the crown as 'Best Cider of the Year 2023' at The Nationals in Penticton BC.

WOLFVILLE, NS, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Annapolis Cider Company is proud to announce that their artisanal craft cider, Earl Blue, has been awarded the title of ' Best Cider of the Year' at the 2023 WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada. This remarkable achievement is the second consecutive "Best Cider of the Year" win for Annapolis Cider Co., solidifying their position as a leading force in the cider industry, not only in Nova Scotia but across the nation.

Cidermaker, Joey Courchesne, holds a can of Earl Blue the recent winner of "Best Cider of the Year 2023" (CNW Group/Annapolis Cider Co.) A can of Earl Blue is poured into a glass at Annapolis Cider Company in Wolfville, NS. The bright colour comes from the use of local Nova Scotia Blueberries. (CNW Group/Annapolis Cider Co.)

With over 1,900 entries from 255 wineries and over 30 cideries spanning the nation, the WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada represent a fiercely competitive national playing field. Earl Blue, crafted from 100% Annapolis Valley apples, triumphed over the competition, showcasing the exceptional quality and distinct character of Nova Scotia's apples.

"This is an incredible honour for us," said Alex Rice, owner and president of Annapolis Cider Co. "We are thrilled to see Earl Blue receive such prestigious recognition, especially in the face of stiff competition from across the country. This award is a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship and dedication of our team, as well as the outstanding quality of Annapolis Valley apples."

Earl Blue is the result of a meticulous cider-making process that harnesses the uniqueness of local suppliers and the unparalleled taste of Annapolis Valley apples and Nova Scotia blueberries. The cider's balanced flavour profile and captivating nose have captured the hearts—and taste buds—of cider enthusiasts far and wide.

To celebrate the win, Annapolis Cider Co. has exciting plans in store. For a limited time, their Taste the Valley Mixer Packs will include a limited edition Annapolis Cider Co. glass, available at NSLC locations across the province. It's the perfect opportunity for cider enthusiasts to savour the award-winning Earl Blue and experience the pride of Nova Scotia's cider industry firsthand.

Join us in raising a glass to Annapolis Cider Co.'s Earl Blue, the reigning 'Best Cider of the Year 2023'! This accolade serves as a testament to the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and unwavering commitment to excellence that define Annapolis Cider Co. and Nova Scotia's cider scene.

For more information about Annapolis Cider Co.'s award-winning ciders, please visit our website at drinkannapolis.ca .

High-resolution images capturing the essence of Earl Blue and behind the scenes of our production process are available upon request.

For More:

Drinkannapolis.ca

https://www.winealign.com/wines/148899-Annapolis-Cider-Company-Earl-Blue

https://www.winealign.com/awards/2023/07/24/2023-nwac-cider-and-ice-cider#Winners

