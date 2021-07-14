Anmore Citizens Establish the Save Anmore Coalition; A United Force of Homeowners and Residents Protecting and Preserving the Village's Long-standing Rural Designation from High-Density Development

Save Anmore sees such an urban designation as the precursor to environmental degradation, clearcutting of trees, high-density development, overcapacity of our transportation routes and insurmountable pressures on regional parks and lakes. To be certain, the concerns mentioned above are not exhaustive and exclusive to the Anmore South lands. The nature of development in Anmore South will ultimately poorly affect the quality of life throughout Anmore. The homeowners and residents in Anmore, Belcarra, Port Moody and those visiting from other parts of Metro Vancouver will surely experience the negative impacts. This negative impact is due to the inevitable inaccessibility of parks, lakes such as Buntzen Lake, Sasamat Lake and White Pine Beach, Belcarra Regional Park and bumper-to-bumper traffic, which is already evident and quickly becoming a safety hazard.

On July 6, 2021, council member, Kim Trowbridge in a conciliatory tone, sent a first and robust expression of confidence to the Coalition by stating, "The word urban made people think about towers and high rises, none of which would be supported by anyone on this council." The BC Building Code defines high-rise buildings as seven (7) storeys or more in height.

The new fast-growing Coalition is assembling homeowners and residents from Anmore, Belcarra and Port Moody. Save Anmore is on a mission to preserve and protect from a one-sided Council one of Vancouver's last semi-rural communities that still stands strong, the Village of Anmore.

Save Anmore was formed immediately after the Anmore Council took what is proving to be a string of questionable steps in their campaign of bias to convince the residents and homeowners of Anmore to change the designation in the OCP (Official Community Plan) rural to urban. Since the beginning of the Council's urban campaign, there has been no balance, inadequate data and overall failure to communicate to its villagers on what is arguably Anmore's most essential and life-changing issue in the last one hundred (100) years. A recent discovery of distortion of information and claims to the community via Zoom council meetings is on file. They may be brought to the public's attention in short order through various media outlets, follow-up press releases and upcoming legal proceedings. Yet, Save Anmore stands strong with a growing group of more than one hundred (100) people volunteering their professionalism, experience, skills and time. In addition, more than three hundred (300) people from Anmore have signed both online and in-person a petition to demonstrate the Save Anmore cause in the last three-four weeks. Save Anmore will not stop before one thousand signatures (1,000) are in hand. As of 2016, the number of residents eligible to vote in Anmore stands at approximately one thousand five hundred ninety (1,590), with a total population count of two thousand two hundred ten (2,210).

ABOUT SAVE ANMORE COALITION

Save Anmore is a growing community of Anmore homeowners and residents who are opposed to the destructive urbanization of Anmore, and specifically, the first target being Anmore South. We encourage people from all over to join our cause by signing our petition to stop Anmore's village council from pushing through their agenda.

