Animated educational mini-series, voiced by kids with ADHD, releases today in honour of CADDAC's ADHD Speaks campaign for kids and ADHD Awareness Month.

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - After years of requests for this type of resource CADDAC is thrilled to be launching "Me and My ADHD", a series of animated videos to help children understand ADHD during this year's ADHD Awareness Month. The added bonus for CADDAC was that everyone involved in voicing the project, all the kids and Patrick McKenna have ADHD.

Ketani Froats, a 12 year old who voiced "SAM", the main character, was diagnosed with ADHD last year. "At first, I wasn't sure that I wanted to tell others about my ADHD, because not everyone understands what it really is. By doing these videos, I learned so much about my ADHD that I want other kids to know that, when they get help, things become much easier."

Presenting complex medical information to kids in language that they can understand was a challenge at first. "While kids with ADHD need to understand and use some medical terminology to advocate for themselves too much can just be scary and confusing. That's when we came up with the premise of Sam explaining ADHD to his best friend Tommy - one kid talking to another," says Heidi Bernhardt President of CADDAC.

Owen Dhargalkar, an 8 year old with ADHD who voiced Tommy, has always been comfortable talking about his ADHD and wants others to do the same. "I know that sometimes people think that kids with ADHD are choosing not to do their work and behave badly. That's just not right. That's why it's so important for us to talk about our ADHD, so others will understand."

All three kids who did the animated voices will be joining CADDAC for the first ever ADHD Live Kids' Show on Saturday October the 19th in Toronto during CADDAC's 2 Day ADHD Conference. Rick Green, Jessica McCabe and Big Daddy Tazz will be presenting at the kids' show and again later that night, along with Carlyn Rhamey, at an inspiring, comedy show, "So You Think You're the Only One with ADHD?!", for adults, adolescents and older children with ADHD, their families and friends.

CADDAC is also expanding its ADHD Speaks Campaign this year to include the voices of kids. In order to increase understanding and reduce stigma Canada needs to hear from everyone affected by ADHD, all ages, ethnicities and walks of life.

People all across the country are being invited to join the conversation. They are being asked to submit their experiences and thoughts about ADHD by accessing adhdspeaks .ca or using the hashtag, #ADHDspeaks.

CADDAC, Centre for ADHD Awareness Canada, is a national not-for-profit organization providing leadership in awareness, education and advocacy for ADHD organizations and individuals with ADHD across Canada. For more information visit www.caddac.ca

SOURCE Centre for ADHD Awareness Canada

For further information: Heidi Bernhard, President, CADDAC, heidi.bernhardt@caddac.ca, 905-471-3524

