ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI HOLDINGS PLC DISPOSES OF STAKE IN G2 GOLDFIELDS INC.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc (the "Investor") announced today that it has disposed of 35,948,965 common shares (the "Common Shares") of G2 Goldfields Inc. (the "Issuer") pursuant to a market sale over the Toronto Stock Exchange which occurred on July 8, 2025 (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Investor had beneficial ownership of 35,948,965 Common Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 14.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the Transaction, the Investor does not have beneficial ownership of any Common Shares of the Issuer. The figures in this press release are based on a total of 240,487,170 issued and outstanding Common Shares, as reflected in the Issuer's management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended February 28, 2025.

The Investor entered into the Transaction and disposed of the Common Shares in the context of a regular review of its investment portfolio in the ordinary course of its business operations.

The Common Shares of the Issuer are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GTWO" and the OTC Markets under the symbol "GUYGF". The Issuer is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada with its head office at 141 Adelaide St. West, Suite 1101, Toronto, ON M5H 3L5.

An early warning report will be electronically filed with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedar.com. For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact:

Press Office

Andrea Maxey

+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199

Investor Relations

Andrea Maxey: +61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199

Yatish Chowthee: +27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080

AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc

Communications House,

South Street, Staines-Upon-Thames

Surrey, TW18 4PR

United Kingdom

SOURCE AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc