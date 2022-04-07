Anglian Water Wins Innovation Excellence Award Using Copperleaf's Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a global leader in decision analytics solutions, is pleased to have been recognized alongside its client, Anglian Water, for an Innovation Excellence Award. Verdantix, a leading independent research and advisory firm, selected Anglian Water as the winner in the category of Enterprise Carbon Management. These awards recognize people and organizations who are instrumental in implementing successful, innovative technologies that improve processes, management, and reporting.

Anglian Water is the largest water and water recycling company in England and Wales by geographic area—and the first water company to set targets for reducing capital carbon. The company aims to reduce capital carbon in its scope 3 emissions by 70% against a 2010 baseline and achieve net zero by 2030.

To support these ambitious targets, Anglian Water uses Copperleaf's Decision Analytics Solution to model capital carbon and capture operational carbon associated with an asset's full lifecycle. The Copperleaf solution provides visibility of capital baselines in proposed investments from which performance against targets is measured.

"A key part of our journey to date has been around leadership and measurement," explained David Riley, Head of Carbon Neutrality at Anglian Water. "An important part of our success is working with Copperleaf to integrate carbon into our asset management process—ensuring that we are challenging our supply chain against the measures we put in place."

The Copperleaf solution provides an enterprise-wide repository of all cost, carbon, and value information, which ensures every investment decision is based on a single source of the truth. At a strategic level, this provides greater transparency, visibility, and alignment with the company's purpose. The increased transparency and alignment between investment decisions and Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) factors has empowered Anglian Water's investment planners to establish a culture of value and innovation that delivers improved business outcomes.

David Riley added: "We are on the right trajectory—we have delivered a 62% reduction in capital carbon which proves that the process is working. A key message from us is there are brilliant suppliers like Copperleaf out there who will help organisations such as ourselves deliver against these ambitious targets and that's what we need."

"We are proud to celebrate this award with our client Anglian Water," said Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director of Copperleaf for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "It's a testament to our strong partnership and continued commitment to create innovative and world-enhancing solutions."

Read the Anglian Water case study here to learn how the Copperleaf solution empowers Anglian Water to innovate, achieve carbon reduction targets, and deliver greater value to its customers.

About Anglian Water

Anglian Water supplies drinking water to 4.3 million customers across the East of England and collects and treats used water from over 6 million people. We operate within the largest geographical region of England and Wales.

Water is our business. It's our job to handle it with care and balance the needs of our customers with those of the environment around us.

Our ethos is 'Love Every Drop', because it's what we do. Every drop of water is precious, and we believe it's everyone's responsibility to look after it. We're constantly discovering new ways to keep ahead of a changing world, by planning for the future, and exploring new ideas to meet our customers' individual needs today and tomorrow.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

