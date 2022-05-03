ANGELCARE GROUP ESTABLISHES ANGELCARE GERMANY GMBH TO EXPAND EUROPEAN PRESENCE OF ITS MARKET-LEADING BRANDS

MONTREAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Angelcare (Le Holding Angelcare Inc.), a market leader in baby and pet care products, today announces the launch of Angelcare Germany located in Ratingen, Germany.

Funny Handel GmbH and HabaPet GmbH, leading distributors of infant and pet products, and the exclusive distributors of Angelcare products in the region, have transitioned their business operations to Angelcare Germany GmbH effective May 1st, 2022. Angelcare is pleased to welcome Funny Handel and HabaPet's employees into the group and to continue seamless functions with an existing sales office location and distribution facility. This will also allow the company to grow its presence in Europe with the support of the Angelcare Group.

"We are very pleased with our growth in Europe the last few years," affirms Maurice Pinsonnault, Founder and Owner of Angelcare. "We had a long-standing and successful collaboration with our distribution partners. We expect continuity in terms of established retail channels and our team will focus their efforts on servicing retail, eCommerce and distribution partners in the region."

Angelcare already has European satellite office locations in the UK and France. The company continues to see opportunities for market penetration in various areas of Europe, particularly in the pet category. This new entity will expand Angelcare's brands in Europe and will contribute to the organization's growth plans in Germany, as well as in neighbouring countries.

"We have made significant inroads in Europe with our Angelcare, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep brands," maintains Bonnie Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Angelcare. "We will continue to innovate in our other product categories, as well as invest in R&D, so that we are bringing exciting new products to our business partners as well as to European consumers."

Available products in Europe include Angelcare monitors, Angelcare nappy disposal systems, all Pabobo and Kids'Sleep collections, as well as LitterLocker cat litter disposal systems, and related accessories.

About Angelcare

Angelcare® was founded in 1997 by Maurice Pinsonnault, a visionary thinker and doer who never met an idea he couldn't improve upon. As a first-time father who understood how worrying it could be to care for a newborn and being dissatisfied with the selection of baby monitors available, he chose to revolutionize the category, and this is how the Angelcare story began. He then turned his attention and talent to bringing innovation to various products in the baby care and pet industries such as diaper disposal systems, and cat litter disposal systems. From then on, this constant devotion to innovation has made the Angelcare Group a benchmark and leader in its categories, with recognized global brands such as Angelcare, Diaper Genie, Litter Genie, LitterLocker, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep. Today, our products are sold in more than 50 countries, and address consumer needs for peace of mind, quality of children's sleep and pet wellness. Learn more at www.angelcarefamily.com

