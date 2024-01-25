Angel Wing Metals Announces Change of Auditor

TSXV: AWM WWW.ANGELWINGMETALS.COM

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditors from Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP (the "former auditor") to Davidson & Company LLP (the "successor auditor"). The former auditor resigned on its own initiative. The board of directors subsequently appointed Davidson & Company LLP effective January 17, 2024 to serve until the next Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders.

There were no reservations in the former auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the former auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the former auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV:AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship La Reyna Project covers 106.89 km2 in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico

Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

