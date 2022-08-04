ANGEL'S ENVY® KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY IS NOW AVAILABLE ACROSS CANADA

"The Angel's Envy team possesses a deep respect for the craft," says Georgene DaDan, Angel's Envy Vice President and General Manager. "Everyone at the distillery is meticulous about the details and passionate about making quality American whiskey and Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Our dedicated team is always experimenting to bring unique and exciting whiskeys to its fans so when we see a response like we did with the initial Canadian release, it's a proud moment."

Angel's Envy produces finished whiskeys typically aged four to six years in new, charred white oak barrels then blended to meet their ideal flavour profile. In the final stages of production, Angel's Envy bourbon is finished for up to six additional months in port barrels from Portugal then blended again once the taste is perfected.

"Angel's Envy opened the doors to its Brand Home, the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville, in 2016. Since its inception the brand has always looked ahead to the innovations that will move the industry forward while still honouring the traditions of American whiskey," says DaDan. "It's inspiring to see the brand grow and amass an international following and it's a testament to the quality of the liquid. We're excited to see what's next as we continue to build and we're so happy to be able to make Angel's Envy widely available in Canada."

Angel's Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels is 86.6 proof (43.3% ABV). On the nose, it offers notes of subtle vanilla, raisins, maple syrup and toasted nuts. On the palate, notes of vanilla, ripe fruit, maple syrup, toast and bitter chocolate are present before it finishes with a clean and lingering sweetness and a hint of Madeira that slowly fades.

Angel's Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon can be purchased at retailers across Canada for the MSRP of $79.95 (price may vary by province or retailer). For more information visit www.angelsenvy.com.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. Angel's Envy is a registered trademark. Bottled by Louisville Distilling Company, Louisville, KY. Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels –43.3% Alc. By Vol.

______________________ 1 Based on total dollar sales of 750ml bottles; Nielsen Total US xAOC + Liquor Plus + Convenience, latest 52 weeks ending 6/11/22

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville, Kentucky-based craft distiller that produces finished whiskeys. Co-founded in 2010 by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, it began as a passion project that combined their family's deep-rooted passion for and knowledge of the industry with an innovative outlook on bourbon making and finishing. Today, the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce its award-winning core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases. ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its Brand Home, the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville, in 2016. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its Brand Home, doubling annual guest capacity. The ANGEL'S ENVY distillery is located at 500 East Main Street and welcomes international guests. ANGEL'S ENVY is available in the U.S., Canada and several other international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

For more information, please visit us at angelsenvy.com, or on Facebook @AngelsEnvyBourbon, Twitter: @angels_envy and Instagram: @angelsenvy

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

SOURCE ANGEL’S ENVY

For further information: please contact Emily Wilson at [email protected]