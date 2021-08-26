Angel Host Raises $5.2 Million in Seed Financing Round to Help Vacation Property Managers to Maximize Returns

Funding will help company increase its reach across the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe, and to continue developing its set of proprietary technology to ensure clients outperform the market

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Angel Host, a data-driven, tech-enabled rental-maximization company, announced today the closing of its seed funding round of $5.2M USD. The company helps Vacation Rental Property Managers and Real Estate Investors produce above-average returns for their property portfolios by using deep data pricing and performance analytics and creating algorithm-based listings optimized for all major booking, platforms. The financing round will allow the company to capitalize on the growing needs of the short-term and vacation rental industry.

The funding round was led by White Star Capital and joined by Desjardins Capital, Panache Ventures, and other strategic individual investors.

Since its founding in Jan 2019, Angel Host has been reinventing the short-term and vacation rental management industry by providing its clients with an all-inclusive tech-human solution. Angel Host's unique technology enables its customers to delegate the tasks of listing creation, algorithmic-optimization, dynamic pricing, 24/7 guest services, and more. The company has experienced seven consecutive record-breaking quarters, even in the wake of the pandemic in 2020, and has managed to establish a solid base of over 350 properties in seven different countries and growing.

"Property Managers worldwide, especially those managing anywhere between 5 and 100 properties, are under tremendous pressure to deliver results in a world that is becoming more and more complex and competitive" mentioned Eduardo Mandri, company co-founder and CEO. "Unless you employ the latest technology, have a staff of revenue managers to perform daily rate optimizations, and have a team working around the clock to answer all reservation inquiries, chances are your properties are not achieving their full potential and the big property management companies will be going after your clients," added Eduardo.

The world of short-term and vacation rentals has been evolving very quickly, and the adoption of leading-edge technology to increase efficiencies and revenue is a challenge for both individual owners and property managers. This combined with a market that is expected to continue its double-digit growth for at least the next five years is something that caught the interest of White Star Capital and other investors who believe Angel Host is perfectly positioned to tackle this opportunity.

"We see tremendous growth opportunities in the vacation rental space and strongly believe in the value that Angel Host brings to property managers across the world," says Christophe Bourque, General Partner at White Star Capital. "The many years of leadership experience that both Eduardo and Veronique bring to the table coupled with their laser-focus execution and unique tech-centric approach is what made us advocates from day-one."

With this round of financing, Angel Host expects to continue building its tech tools and expanding its team of vacation rental professionals. "We strongly believe that the only way to succeed is by matching best-in-class technology with a highly trained and motivated team," said Veronique Lalonde, the company's co-founder and COO. "I'm also excited to know that this investment will allow us to continue offering our team amazing growth and learning opportunities, which is at the core of our company values."

Clients who have experienced its benefits first-hand agree, "Partnering with Angel Host has been the best decision. Their 24/7 multilingual Guest Services team has taken a load off our shoulders and their dynamic pricing strategies and implementation has helped produce very strong results for our clients in this highly competitive marketplace" said Carlson Lisboa, CEO of Tropical Villas in Orlando.

About Angel Host

Angel Host is the revenue-maximization service that helps property managers and property investors outperform their markets. It creates and integrates advanced tech solutions and proprietary revenue algorithms coupled with a genuine human connection to deliver outstanding results. The company is based in Montreal Canada and operates in seven countries in America and Europe. For more information about Angel Host and its portfolio of properties, please visit myangelhost.com.

