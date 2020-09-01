Andy Pollock Joins MOBIA

Wireless Veteran Joins Team to Develop Next-Gen Wireless Strategy

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - MOBIA is delighted to welcome Andy Pollock as a Wireless Consultant, working in the Broadband & Wireless Services division. Andy is responsible for partnering with business units across the organization to develop a cohesive next-gen wireless strategy and create innovative solutions for customers across all wireless technologies, including Radio, LTE and 5G.

Andy joins MOBIA with over 23 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and a deep understanding of both wireless (radio access network) and wireline (enterprise networks and servers) operations. "Helping organizations see how they can realize efficiencies through wireless connectivity, real-time data and automation gets me excited," said Pollock. "It is very rewarding to partner with customers to improve their overall customer experience by increasing the speed by which they transfer knowledge between themselves and customers, enable flexible work environments and ultimately save money by adopting wireless solutions."

Having partnered with MOBIA on previous projects, Andy is no stranger to the way MOBIA works. "The "can-do" attitude of the MOBIA team has always impressed me -- and is aligned with my own approach," said Pollock "The team does not shy away from complex, challenging problems -- instead they embrace them, work closely with the customer to understand them and develop creative solutions. I am thrilled to be joining them and working with such intelligent, passionate people to help our customers use wireless technologies to its full potential."

Wireless technology has already transformed the way people work and it is going to continue to do so. "We are incredibly fortunate to have Andy join us," said Calvin Deleavey, Vice President, Broadband & Wireless Services, MOBIA. "Andy is the ideal individual to help pave the way for our next-gen wireless efforts not only because of his immense wireless experience and knowledge, but because of how he approaches everything he takes on -- with determination, positivity and a customer-first frame of mind."

