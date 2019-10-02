Andy Cohen signs new multi-year contract extension for Radio Andy, his exclusive SiriusXM channel

Radio Andy includes 'Jeff Lewis Live,' 'Bevelations' with Bevy Smith, 'Dan Rather's America,' 'Reality Checked' with Amy Phillips, 'Sandyland' with Sandra Bernhard and others

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, announced today that Andy Cohen, producer, television and radio host, has signed a new three-year contract extension with SiriusXM.

Cohen, the creator and content curator of SiriusXM's Radio Andy (channel 102), will continue to host his show Andy Cohen Live, which airs Mondays and Wednesdays, through 2022. This contract renewal will also keep the Radio Andy channel's suite of programs including Jeff Lewis Live, Bevelations with Bevy Smith, Dan Rather's America, Reality Checked with Amy Phillips, Sandyland with Sandra Bernhard and others on air and producing exclusive, entertaining content for SiriusXM subscribers.

Over the past four years Andy Cohen has sat down with special guests for many exclusive news-making interviews on his SiriusXM channel. Past star-studded guests have included Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Calvin Klein, Selena Gomez, Monica Lewinsky, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dolly Parton, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Caitlyn Jenner, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Donna Karan, Lindsay Lohan, John Mayer, and many more.

"I love the freedom of radio, especially long form, uncensored interviews and the immediate connection with my audience. Building this channel into a platform to discuss everything from politics with Dan Rather to Pop Culture with Jeff Lewis has been an incredibly satisfying creative experience," said Andy Cohen. "I'm grateful to have three more years to continue expressing the breadth of my passion and one channel up the dial from my radio hero, Howard Stern."

"Andy Cohen created a channel for us that hadn't been heard on radio before, and in only a short time it has routinely delivered news-making interviews and compelling conversation," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "We are thrilled to have Andy Cohen staying in the SiriusXM family. He is an incredible interviewer and personality, and has developed a roster of original talent on his channel that have passionate followers amongst our audience nationwide."

SiriusXM's Radio Andy features 24/7 content produced and curated by Andy Cohen, and features the latest in pop culture, celebrities, lifestyle, news and more.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen SiriusXM's Radio Andy (ch. 102) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.ca/streaming to learn more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Kayla J. Schwartz, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-408-6033, kayla.schwartz@siriusxm.ca

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

