ANDRITZ Canada Inc. Awarded Contract for Four Generators by BC Hydro for Bridge River 1 Hydro Powerplant

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - ANDRITZ Canada Inc. is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract by BC Hydro to supply four 60 MVA generators for the Bridge River 1 hydro powerplant.

Location of Bridge River 1 Hydro Powerplant

From left to right: Neil Kelly, Director, Capital Infrastructure Project Delivery, BC Hydro, Melissa Holland, Vice President, Capital Infrastructure Project Delivery, BC Hydro, Al Leonard, Executive Vice-President, Capital Infrastructure Project Delivery, BC Hydro, Daniel Carrier, President & CEO, ANDRITZ Canada and Hany Aoude, Regional Vice President, Sales & Business Development, ANDRITZ Canada Inc. (CNW Group/ANDRITZ Canada Inc.)

The Bridge River 1 powerplant is located within core St'át'imc territory and adjacent to the community of the Tsal'alh on Seton Lake. The river itself, known for its clear, fast-flowing waters, originates from the glaciers of the Bridge Glacier and the diverted water flows into the Seton Lake.

Advancing Green and Clean Energy

In operation for more than 70 years, the upgrade and installation of the new 60 MVA generators at Bridge River 1 will significantly enhance the powerplant's reliability and will increase the installed generator capacity by 15%, contributing to the province's renewable energy goals.

This contract not only represents a step forward in the pursuit of sustainable energy but also solidifies the strong collaboration between BC Hydro and ANDRITZ Canada Inc. The collaboration between these two industry leaders is set to bring numerous benefits, including job creation, economic growth, and a reliable supply of clean energy to the residents of British Columbia.

The construction phase of the contract is anticipated to last approximately 4 years. Construction will require a labor force of approximately 25 workers, with a peak of 30 during the pre-assembly phase of the stator and rotor. The types of employment will range from site management to skilled trades and general labor. Furthermore ANDRITZ Canada Inc. looks forward to working with local First Nations communities in execution of the project as the ANDRITZ Group has a long tradition and strong relationship with Indigenous peoples in Clean Energy projects.

Strengthening Partnerships for the Future

The awarding of this contract is a testament to the trust and confidence BC Hydro places in ANDRITZ Canada Inc.'s capabilities and expertise. This collaboration is poised to strengthen the relationship between the two companies.

About ANDRITZ Canada Inc.

ANDRITZ Canada Inc. is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for hydropower plants, known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, ANDRITZ Canada Inc. is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the hydropower industry.

About BC Hydro

BC Hydro is a provincial Crown corporation responsible for generating, purchasing, distributing, and selling electricity in British Columbia. With a mission to safely provide reliable, affordable, and clean electricity, BC Hydro is a key player in advancing the province's renewable energy goals.

For more information, please contact: ANDRITZ Canada Inc., Hany Aoude, Regional VP, Sales and Business Development - North America, [email protected]; BC Hydro, BC Hydro Media Relations, [email protected]