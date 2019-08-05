Andrew Plank appointed President and General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Canada

''Andrew is an inspiring leader who has acquired a broad experience in the field of healthcare and more specifically of laboratory diagnostics", said Jack Phillips, CEO, Roche Diagnostics North America. "The emphasis he places on partnerships, his enthusiasm for the digitalization of our healthcare system, and his ambition to enhance the diagnostic laboratories' role and value are definite assets towards bringing new solutions and services to hospitals, laboratories, clinicians and patients everywhere across Canada."

This leadership appointment builds upon Roche's commitment to rely on novel approaches for developing tomorrow's healthcare, as a stakeholder in the ecosystem, through collaborating as preferred partner with governments, hospitals and clinicians, with the aim of helping to deliver the best possible patient care.

Before joining Roche Diagnostics Canada, Andrew Plank served as Global Vice President & International Business Leader in Roche Diagnostics' Centralized and Point of Care Solutions division, based in Rotkreuz, Switzerland where he led development and implementation of global marketing strategies and portfolio management.

Since the date of his appointment, Mr. Plank has been collaborating closely with the Canadian team, and with its partners and customers. He is proud of Roche Diagnostics' presence in Quebec, with installations that include, in addition to administrative offices, a distribution hub and a training center located in Laval's scientific and technological park "Cité de la Biotech", of its extensive customer support and field specialists team strategically deployed in all areas of the country, of the company's involvement in the community, and of its engagement in sustainable practices.

Mr. Plank will be serving on the Corporate Advisory Council of the Canadian College of Heath Leaders, and supporting Roche Diagnostics' engagement in Medtech Canada (formerly "MEDEC"), the national association representing Canada's innovative medical technology industry. He will be focusing his efforts on what Roche does best: improving patient's lives by enabling better decision-making processes for laboratories and clinicians through innovative integrated solutions, which have made Roche Diagnostics a world leader in in-vitro diagnostics.

About the Roche Group

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalized healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in-vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Roche has been recognized as the Group Leader in sustainability within the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry ten years in a row by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2018 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2018, Roche invested CHF 11 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 56.8 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

