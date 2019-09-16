Andrew MacNiven Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Firm's Canadian Investment Banking Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ --

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Andrew MacNiven has joined the Firm's investment banking business as a Senior Managing Director. Based in Toronto, Mr. MacNiven will focus on providing strategic and financial advice to Canadian companies and global companies operating in Canada.

Mr. MacNiven has been a trusted advisor in the Canadian market for sixteen years, most recently as a Managing Director with RBC Capital Markets. Throughout his career, he has been engaged in a wide range of cross border and domestic transactions focusing on both public and private M&A, as well as equity and debt capital market transactions.

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's President and CEO, said, "Andrew has built a strong track record as a leading advisor in Canada. His reputation for excellence and integrity will fit perfectly with our commitment to providing clients with creative and thoughtful advice relating to their most critical strategic and financial issues."

John Weinberg, Evercore's Executive Chairman, added, "We are thrilled that Andrew has decided to join the Evercore team. Canada is an important market for Evercore and since opening our Toronto office in 2012, we have been committed to bringing our full global capabilities to the Canadian market. Andrew's broad industry and client experience will further strengthen our ability to achieve this objective."

Mr. MacNiven commented, "Evercore's focus on providing high quality, globally relevant independent advice is differentiated and highly valued by clients. I am excited about the opportunity to join the Evercore team and to help the Firm grow its already well-established Canadian practice."

Mr. MacNiven has a Bachelor of Arts in Honors Business Administration from the Ivey Business School at Western University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is active in the community and recently served as the Chair of the Banff Centre Foundation.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

Business Contact: Tim LaLonde

COO, Investment Banking, Evercore

+1.212.857.3100



Media Contact: Dana Gorman

The Abernathy MacGregor Group, for Evercore

+1.212.371.5999

SOURCE Evercore

Related Links

http://www.evercore.com

