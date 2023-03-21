Andrew Kiguel Files Updated Early Warning Report

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Andrew Kiguel, the Chief Executive Officer and a founder of Tokens.com Corp. (the "Issuer"), announced today the disposition (the "Disposition"), through his holding company, 2833282 Ontario Inc., of beneficial ownership and control of 4,119,895 common shares of the Issuer (the "Common Shares"), representing approximately 4.20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Disposition was made in connection with certain loan repayment obligations owing by Mr. Kiguel to a non-insider of the Issuer.

Prior to the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Kiguel beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, 19,784,895 Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, representing approximately 20.20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Following the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Kiguel beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, 15,665,000 Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, representing approximately 16.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. In addition, Mr. Kiguel holds 150,000 stock options of the Issuer, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share, resulting in Mr. Kiguel owning, or exercising control or direction over, an aggregate of 15,815,000 securities of the Issuer (16.13% on a partially-diluted basis).

Both the Issuer and Mr. Kiguel are located at One First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, 100 King Street West, Toronto, ON M5X 1A4. The Issuer was formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario and is in the business of, among other things, investing in web3 assets and building web3 businesses.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Kiguel may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership or control or direction over the Common Shares through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, convertible securities or otherwise.

A copy of the early warning report will be filed by Mr. Kiguel under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

