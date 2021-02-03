Andrew Gnoinski Joins the MOBIA Team

With 12 years in the IT technology and services industry, Gnoinski brings a deep understanding of how to partner with customers to identify their pain points and help them leverage tools and process changes to support their organizational goals. "I am eager to be part MOBIA and am proud that we are a 100% Canadian owned and operated business," said Gnoinski. "MOBIA has an extensive bench of subject matter experts, a 24/7 network operations center and has made substantial investments in areas where the industry is headed, such as 5G and mobile edge. Being able to leverage the expertise of the team and tap into the vast array of technology partners we have will enable me to truly help my customers transform their business with solutions that not only meet their needs today but prepare them for the future."

In addition to being drawn to MOBIA's approach as a full-suite systems integrator, the culture at MOBIA cemented Gnoinski's decision to join. "After five minutes of speaking with someone at MOBIA you feel like you are part of the family," said Gnoinski. "I am convinced that MOBIA is made up of the nicest people in the world – the way they care for one another and work together extends into how they treat their customers and partners. This approach aligns with my own philosophies and I am honoured to have the chance to help instill the MOBIA culture in the growing Ontario-based team."

"As we continue to build on our investment and strategy to grow the Ontario subset of our operations, I am excited to welcome Andrew onboard to help support this region of business and guide the local team," said Mike Reeves, President of MOBIA. "Andrew personifies what it means to be part of MOBIA – passionate about the power of technology, connected to his local community and generous with sharing his time and knowledge with others. We are fortunate to have Andrew onboard!"

