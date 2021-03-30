Andrew Cash, Former MP and JUNO-Winning Artist, to Head Canadian Independent Music Association

Cash will harness his music and government experience to help lead Canada's independent music sector to recovery

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Independent Music Association (CIMA) today announced that Andrew Cash, a former Member of Parliament and JUNO Award-winning Canadian independent artist, has been appointed as the organization's President.

"After an exhaustive search, we're thrilled to announce Andrew Cash as the new President of CIMA," says Tim Potocic, Chair of CIMA's Board of Directors and President of Sonic Unyon Records. "Andrew brings enormous strength to our organization with his unique combination of music, government, policy and community activism experience. We're excited for the future, with him leading the way."

At CIMA, Cash plans to build on the relationships, skills and experience he has gained in his past work to help lead Canada's independent music sector to a robust recovery when the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

"Our members are at the forefront of Canada's new economy as home-grown generators of intellectual property, green jobs and exports," Cash says. "I look forward to working with all parts of Canada's music ecosystem, along with our partners in government and the private sector, to ensure our industry has what it needs for a robust post-pandemic recovery."

The independent music sector is a significant and growing part of the overall music ecosystem, accounting for approximately one-third of the global recorded music market in 2020. Recorded music sales have been increasing steadily since 2015 in Canada, thanks in part to the growing popularity of streaming music services. However, many people and businesses in music – notably artists and the live music sector – have been significantly impacted by the global pandemic.

"As a former artist and arts entrepreneur, I'm particularly eager to help the people at the foundation of our sector – Canadian artists – get back on their feet stronger than ever," Cash says. "The musical talent, digital knowhow and entrepreneurial spirit needed to make this happen are in place. CIMA will play an active role in helping artists and Canada's independent music sector bounce back to full strength."

Previously, Cash was the MP for Toronto's Davenport riding from 2011 to 2015, serving on the Canadian Heritage committee, the Special Committee on Copyright Act reform legislation, and in other capacities. As a singer/songwriter/guitarist in Canada's indie music scene, Cash played with the punk band L'Etranger. He later launched a successful solo career, collaborated with other artists, and created soundtrack music for television. Cash earned a JUNO Award and three SOCAN awards.

About CIMA

CIMA is a not-for-profit national trade association representing English-language, Canadian-owned and controlled businesses of the domestic, commercial music industry. CIMA represents a diverse membership of small businesses including: record producers, record labels, recording studios, managers, agents, licensors, music video producers and directors, creative content owners, artist-entrepreneurs and other professionals from across the sound recording industry. CIMA represents over 330 Canadian companies and professionals and 6,200 Canadian artists. For more information: https://cimamusic.ca.

