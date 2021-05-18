Andrew Barnsley Appointed President at World-Renowned Toronto Film School

Barnsley served as the Toronto Film School's Executive Producer in Residence for the past four years, mentoring students and working alongside staff and faculty. This move further strengthens Project 10's ties to Toronto Film School as the company has supported both creative and industry initiatives with the school as well as hired graduates into various company positions.

"As a big believer in post-secondary education and mastering your craft, I am honoured to be appointed President" said Barnsley. "Toronto Film School is an exciting incubator for talented, and passionate students -- a creative pipeline that Project 10 and our entire industry can tap into."

Barnsley will maintain his position as Chief Executive Officer of Project 10 Productions where he is producer of award-winning comedy series, Jann, a re-boot of the classic sketch comedy show, Kids in the Hall, as well as several other projects in development for network and global streaming partners. He intends to leverage his professional understanding of industry trends and connections to strengthen the school.

"Together with a talented faculty, I want to foster resiliency and confidence in the classroom; providing access, insights, and perspectives based on my own experiences and that of my network to support their career within a competitive industry," explained Barnsley. "Students will be not only 'set ready' but 'industry ready.'"

"This represents a natural evolution of Andrew's leadership position within the Canadian film and television industry," explained Project 10 President, Ben Murray. "He will support a range of exciting, emerging voices and help expand our industry just as Canadian stories are proving to resonate and compete on a global scale now more than ever."

About Project 10 Productions

Project 10 Productions Inc. was established in 2009, with offices in Toronto and Los Angeles, and is committed to building long-term talent relationships in the development and creation of original content. The company specializes in production and creative services and has a proven track record of generating world class episodic television for the global market.

Project 10 is currently producing the 8-episode return of The Kids in the Hall for Amazon Prime in partnership with Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video. The company is also currently in post-production on the third season of the hit comedy series JANN, co-created by and starring Jann Arden, with the second season currently available on CTV, Crave and Hulu. Other recent production credits include the 15 x ½ hour Family Channel series My Perfect Landing, the digital series Tom Green's Snow Jam for CBC Comedy, the 26 x ½ hour comedy Spun Out for CTV, the 6 x ½ hour doc series, Sports On Fire for TMN and Movie Central and the award-winning feature documentary, Spirit Unforgettable for HBO Canada.

The principal executives for Project 10 Productions Inc. are Andrew Barnsley and Ben Murray. Leveraging their considerable strengths and decades of experience with those of partner and three-time MLB All-Star, Vernon Wells, Project 10 brings compelling content to the worldwide marketplace in innovative ways.

