Andre De Grasse, Michele Romanow, George Sully, and others join the 2022 Elevate Festival

"I often imagine what the future might look like. Will a cure for cancer exist? Will we stop climate change? I imagine these things not for myself but for the younger generation, including my kids," says reigning 200-metre Olympic gold medalist, Andre De Grasse . "What inspires me most about Elevate Festival are the conversations that are shaping what tomorrow will look like; I encourage young people to engage in these conversations, become active members of this growing community, and leave empowered to dream big."

Organized and operated by Elevate , Canada's not-for-profit organization at the intersection of technology, arts, and social innovation, Elevate Festival is creating a unique space that aims to bridge the gap between technology and the arts. With three stages located in Toronto's downtown core and over a number of content themes to choose from, pass holders will enjoy sessions with thought leaders in sustainability, the future of work, the metaverse, artificial intelligence (AI), retail, fintech, women in tech, and beyond.

"This month has marked a clear return of in-person events for Toronto, and the city is more alive than ever without any signs of slowing down. As people from around the world and across industries reunite, Elevate Festival will bring a surge of electricity to the heart of Toronto," says Co-Founder and CEO of Elevate, Lisa Zarzeczny. "Beyond a singular tech focus, Elevate Festival reimagines the well-known conference format by fusing the high-energy of an arts festival, presenting the best of both worlds. This talented community has so much to offer and we're providing attendees with a wide spectrum of opportunities to learn, network, and grow."

Throughout the day, attendees will move through panels, fireside chats, and pitch competitions, experience endless networking opportunities, explore an NFT Art Gallery, and more before the festival transforms into evening Block Parties with performances by award-winning artists.

Additional speakers joining already announced headliners Tennis Champion and Entrepreneur, Venus Williams; Creator of the Mars House and Founder of the Techism Movement, Krista Kim; Founder and CEO of Waabi, Raquel Urtasun; Astronaut, Author, and Elevate Co-Chair, Chris Hadfield; City of Toronto Mayor John Tory; Elevate Co-Founder and CEO, Lisa Zarzeczny, include:

Andre De Grasse , Ten-Time Olympic and World Championship Sprint Medalist

Elevate Festival is made possible by the City of Toronto, Interac Corp., Province of Ontario, Mastercard Canada, TD Bank Group, AIR MILES® Reward Program, Bank of Montreal, Beanfield, Dropbox, OLG, Symcor, and others. This year's festival will also see collaboration with BetaKit, Corporate Knights, and TechTO as Programming partners across a number of festival stages.

For more information about this year's festival, including early bird savings of up to 50 per cent off most pass types, visit www.ElevateFestival.ca . Media can apply for accreditation at Elevatefestival.ca/press-room/ .

