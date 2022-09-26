Andre De Grasse launches 19.62 signature wine label with Pillitteri Estates

The limited-edition wine commemorates the sprinter's 200m Olympic gold medal win in Tokyo and raises funds for the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Eleven-time Olympic and World Championship sprint medalist, Andre De Grassse, launched his signature wine label at a star-studded red-carpet event Tuesday night at Toronto's iconic Casa Loma. Sport and entertainment celebrities came out in support making the evening a celebration worthy of a champion including Penny Oleksiak, OG Anunoby and k-os.

De Grasse has teamed up with Pillitteri Estates Winery to produce a Reserve Classified wine from 2020 vintage, baring the name 19.62, a nod to Andre's gold medal winning 200m time from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Only 6,000 bottles of the Corvino, Cabernet Franc blend are being produced. The premium wine is available at degrassewine.com for $50, with a portion of proceeds going to the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation. 100 bottles have been signed by Andre and will be available for purchase at $500, generating $50,000 for the Andre De Grasse Future Champions Scholarship program.

"I'm excited to be releasing my own signature wine a year after winning gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo." said De Grasse. "Developing a great wine takes commitment, attention to detail and patience. It also involves a big team behind the scenes working together to produce a world class product. It's similar to the team that helped prepare me to be at my best for the Tokyo Olympics. I am proud of the team and proud of the wine."

"This is a perfect partnership of champions" said Charlie Pillitteri, Pillitteri Estates Winery. "With over 1000 wine awards, Pillitteri Estates Winery has achieved excellence on the world wine stage. The Pillitteri family is very proud to have partnered with Andre De Grasse in producing this outstanding signature wine supporting the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation. Cheers!"

About Andre De Grasse and the ADG Family Foundation:

With six Olympic medals, Andre De Grasse is the most decorated male Olympian in Canadian history. Andre captured medals in all three sprint events at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and again five years later at the Tokyo Olympics. He's the reigning Olympic Champion in the 200m and has captured a total of five medals at the World Championships including gold, anchoring the Canadian men's 4x100m relay team to victory at the 2022 World Championships.

Off the track, Andre is a proud father raising three children with his partner Nia Ali, an American Olympic and World Championship medalist hurdler. In addition to his responsibility as a family man, Andre seeks to inspire and empower youth as an author of children's books of the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation, which helps young people reach their own unique potential by providing them with the same kind of opportunities that made Andre a champion in sport and in life. Charitable partners include: Kids Help Phone, Athletics Canada, Wood Green Community Services and the SickKids Caribbean Initiative. Andre De Grasse is represented by Envision Sports & Entertainment who facilitated the partnership between Pillitteri Estates and the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation.

About Pillitteri Estates Winery and Andre De Grasse 19.62

Pillitteri Estates Winery is a family owned and operated winery with three generations of the family full time employed in the operation. Founded in 1993 and is situated on 175 acres of vineyards in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada. It currently exports to 35 countries. Pillitteri has won over 1000 international and domestic awards, reflecting the winery's commitment to produce premium VQA wines. Pillitteri Estates Winery is the Official Wine Partner of the Canadian Olympic Team.

The 2020 Andre De Grasse Limited Edition Wine is a Corvina, Cabernet Franc blend, made in the traditional Appassimento winemaking style with fruit rack dried in a traditional method over the period of 28 days. A bold, robust wine with intense characters the blend was then barrel aged in toasted French oak for 18 months to enhance flavours and body. Available online at store.pillitteri.com for $50 per bottle with proceeds going to the Andre De Grasse Foundation.

