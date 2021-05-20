Andre De Grasse joins headversity as Resilience Ambassador

"We all face adversity, whether it be in our personal lives or in the workplace," said De Grasse. "I'm excited to join headversity as a Resilience Ambassador. They're shifting the focus from mental health treatment to prevention and high-performance mental preparation. Adversity is inevitable in life and we need to train our minds to be prepared for whatever is thrown our way."

"headversity welcomes Andre as a Resilience Ambassador and more importantly as a relatable and inspirational individual who is a champion for the performance side of mental health," said Dr. Ryan Todd, headversity CEO and co-founder. "His voice around mental health, combined with his impeccable track record of performing through adversity on the world's largest stage, makes him an ideal candidate to represent headversity and help us with our mission of setting the new standard for workforce mental health through preventative training.

Leveling Up Workforce Mental Health Care

headversity has seen exponential growth since its launch in late 2019, impacting more than 500,000 lives globally with its "resilience AI", an industry-first approach to preventative and personalized workforce training. It has partnered with some of North America's largest and leading brands.

For more information about headversity's preventative mental health and resilience solution for employers, visit headversity.com

About headversity

headversity is a workplace mental health and resilience platform that's built for the modern workforce. Through its personalized and team training tools, headversity allows organizations to put the mental health and performance of employees back into their hands. Rooted in neuroscience, psychiatry and performance psychology, headversity delivers vital resilience skill training to help your people think, feel, and be better, rain or shine.

SOURCE Headversity

For further information: Steven Gramlich, [email protected], 647-391-1585