ANDPVA's Indigenous Art Market Opens

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - On Saturday, November 6, 2021, Jingle Dress Dancer Nicole Leveck and her two girls, Indiana and Nazarene will be dancing in gratitude and celebration at the opening of Toronto's first ever Indigenous Art Market.

ANDPVA's Indigenous Art Market celebrates its grand opening at 1107 Queen Street East in the heart of Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Dancing, drumming and sharing of traditional Indigenous food starts at 11:00 a.m.

The Market will have a soft opening on November 3rd and will be open throughout the holiday season until December 24.

Fifteen Indigenous artists, diverse in their artistic expressions, both traditional and contemporary, will participate in ANDPVA's Indigenous Art Market. They represent several different Indigenous nations and are gifted in working in several mediums. While diverse, they all share a commitment to excellence, pride in their Indigenous heritage and enthusiasm about sharing their culture through their art.

ANDPVA's Indigenous Art Market is proud and thrilled to feature the work of Mo Thunder, an acclaimed muralist and artist; well-known Anishinaabe painter and historian Clayton Samuel King; Haudenosaunee beadwork artist and moccasin maker Susan Hill; contemporary accessory and fashion designer Warren Steven Scott of the Nlaka'pamux Nation; Mel Bartel, Anishinaabe abstract painter and beadwork artist; Wes Havill, antler carver and blacksmith; Metis artist Diane Montreuil who curated Wisdom of Kinship earlier this year, an exhibition of Indigenous art at Leslie Grove Gallery, and so many more artists acclaimed in their fields.

ANDPVA, the Association for Native Development in the Performing and Visual Arts, is the host for the Indigenous Art Market. ANDPVA is Canada's oldest Indigenous arts service organization. For over 40 years, ANDPVA has supported the development of Indigenous arts and artists working in every medium as a way of healing Indigenous communities, preserving traditional knowledge, telling our stories and facilitating the evolution of Indigenous cultural expression.

"This is a dream come true," said Millie Knapp, the Executive Director of ANDPVA. "ANDPVA has long wanted a superb showcase in Toronto for our artists. As storytellers and knowledge keepers, our artists are vital to the preservation and sharing of our culture." The pandemic has severely affected the livelihoods of Indigenous artists with cancellation of Pow Wows and other cultural events where they sell their work.

ANDPVA's Indigenous Art Market has been organized and curated by Indigenous artists Barb Nahwegahbow, Anishnaabe nation, and Marcos Arcentales, Quecha-Mestizo whose work will also be featured in the Market.

Several artists will be available at the grand opening on November 6 for media interviews.

ANDPVA's Indigenous Art Market

1107 Queen Street East, Toronto

Contact Barb Nahwegahbow: 416-949-1263

Instagram: @indigenous_art_market

Facebook: indigenous_art_market

