ANC Cannabis Now Distributing 34 Street Cannabis Seeds from Coast to Coast

Alberta's first Cannabis micro cultivator inks deal for seed distribution in New Brunswick, adding to agreements already in place in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan & Ontario.

EDMONTON, AB, Sept 29, 2020 /CNW/ - ANC Inc, Alberta's first licensed micro cultivator, continues their national expansion with approval to supply seeds for the commercial and home grower in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and most recently, New Brunswick.

"Since 2017, ANC Cannabis has been forming a company built around the belief that we can create quality product that is accessible to everyone while also providing educational support and services to our consumers," said Tairance Rutter, ANC Inc.'s VP Business Development and Marketing. Adding, "At ANC we are motivated by a passion for quality product and support for the entire growing and cultivation community. We believe that everyone, no matter their background or experience, should be able to grow their own quality cannabis plants."

ANC is first and foremost a genetics company committed to developing the highest quality products possible. ANC is currently focused on seeds for the consumer and commercial market, with plans to release flower for retail sale in the late fall of 2020. The company has been approved for a processing licence so they can process their own product. The company has additional long-term plans to sell flower, likely in the form of pre-rolls sourced from the genetics they will be offering consumers as seed stock. This approach will allow consumers to experience the product before deciding on a cultivar. This will be part of a larger program the company calls the "Know Before You Grow" service, which will also include access to an online platform offering genetics-specific tips for home growers. ANC Inc's VP of Research and Quality Control, Thomas Facciolo, is excited to provide answers for all our home growers' questions.

"ANC continues to expand at a rapid pace, and we are elated to have reached the milestone of national distribution, spanning across Canada, from the West Coast in British Columbia to the East Coast in New Brunswick," said ANC Inc President, Clayton Bordeniuk. Adding, "this is just the beginning for ANC."

ANC has developed hundreds of different genetics that are ready for the recreational market including Fruity Hoops, Pink Lemonade, Pineapple Express, Power Kush, Triple Scoop, Bubba Kush 2.5, Chocolate Cake, Double Chocolate, 34 ST Cookies, Bubba Cheese and Sorbet 33. Each strain offers a different genetic make up, with a wide range of THC concentration, and different flowering periods, appropriate for a variety of climates for indoor and outdoor growers alike.

About ANC Inc.

ANC Inc. is the first licensed micro cultivator in Alberta, focused on supplying seeds, clones and tissue culture for the commercial and home grower, as well as cannabis flower for the consumer market. Motivated by a passion for quality product and their support for the entire growing and cultivation community, ANC believes that everyone, no matter their background or experience, should be able to grow their own quality plants.

To learn more about ANC Inc visit: www.anccannabis.com/

For further information: Tairance Rutter, Vice President of Business Development & Marketing, ANC Cannabis / 34 Street Seed Co, P:780.809.2828, E: [email protected]