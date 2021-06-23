Anaergia Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds Of $175 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

BURLINGTON, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG), an integrated waste-to-value platform created to eliminate greenhouse gases by cost-effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas, fertilizer and water, announced today the successful closing of its previously-announced initial public offering (the "Offering") of 12,500,000 subordinate voting shares of Anaergia ("Subordinate Voting Shares") at a price of C$14.00 per Subordinate Voting Share for gross proceeds of C$175 million.

The Subordinate Voting Shares began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on June 18, 2021 under the symbol "ANRG".

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by TD Securities Inc. and Barclays Capital Canada Inc., acting as joint bookrunners, and including CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Roth Canada, ULC and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Underwriters have been granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 Subordinate Voting Shares at a price of C$14.00 per share for additional gross proceeds of up to C$26.25 million. The Over-Allotment Option can be exercised for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the Offering.

Torys LLP acted as legal counsel to Anaergia and Goodmans LLP acted as legal counsel to the Underwriters.

The Offering was completed pursuant to the Company's supplemented PREP prospectus dated June 18, 2021 (the "Prospectus") and filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The securities under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in any jurisdiction in which the offering or sale thereof is not permitted.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases ("GHGs") by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fertilizer and water through the use of proprietary technologies. With a track record of delivering innovative projects, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide solutions to today's most pressing resource recovery challenges using a broad portfolio of proven technologies and multiple project delivery methods. Anaergia is one of the world's only companies with a proprietary portfolio of end-to-end solutions that integrate solid waste processing as well as wastewater treatment with organics recovery, high efficiency anaerobic digestion, RNG production and recovery of fertilizer and water from organic residuals. The combination of these technologies enhances carbon-negative biogas, clean water and natural fertilizer production, utilizes a minimized footprint and lowers waste and wastewater treatment costs and GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Anaergia Inc.

For further information: please see www.anaergia.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected]