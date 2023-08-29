ANAERGIA INC ALERT: SMK Law and Bates Barristers Update Investors on Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Anaergia

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - SMK Law P.C., a Canadian investor rights law firm, and Bates Barristers announce that an amended statement of claim has been filed in the proposed class action lawsuit against Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG) (OTC: ANRGF).

The amended statement of claim was filed with the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario on August 15, 2023 and reflects the latest available information about developments at the Company.

The claim, which was initially filed on March 27, 2023, seeks certification on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, wherever they may reside or be domiciled, who acquired Anaergia shares: (a) in the company's June 2021 IPO; (b) in the distribution by the company in April 2022; or (c) on the secondary markets between June 7, 2021, and November 8, 2022. Certain persons are excluded based on their relationship with the defendants.

The claim alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made material misrepresentations regarding the Company's financial condition and prospects. These misrepresentations caused Galaxy shares to be distributed and traded at artificially inflated prices, resulting in signficant damage to investors. Interested parties can access the claim by visiting the SMK Law website.

